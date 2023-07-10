Damian Lillard Rumors: Blazers Could Land 3-4 Draft Picks in 3-Team Trade with Heat

AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

There's a belief around the NBA the Portland Trail Blazers could net "several" first-round picks by trading Damian Lillard to the Miami Heat, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Charania said Monday on the Pat McAfee Show there's a "framework" where Portland gets three and maybe even four first-rounders. The Blazers would receive two first-round picks from the Heat and at least one more from a third team that would be acquiring Tyler Herro.

The Oregonian's Aaron Fentress reported the Trail Blazers are looking to recoup four first-rounders and "two quality players" from any Lillard trade.

That's not too far from the structure of the swap that sent Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers last offseason. The Utah Jazz received Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton and Ochai Agbaji along with three first-round picks and two pick swaps.

However, the market has evolved a bit since then, as evidenced by the fact the Brooklyn Nets didn't get some precedent-defining haul from the Phoenix Suns for Kevin Durant. Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson plus a bunch of picks was nice but somewhat below what felt like reasonable packages last offseason.

There are other factors at play, most notably that Lillard is about to turn 33 and has $216.2 million in outstanding salary on the books. Even when accounting for the expected increases to the salary cap, paying the seven-time All-Star $63.2 million in 2026-27 may not represent a great investment.

Through his agent, Lillard has made it explicitly clear where he wants to go as well.

His market figured to be slim already due to his contract and the dearth of playoff contenders that need to take this big of a swing at the point guard position. Going public with his preferred destination would seemingly lower the odds of a bidding war even further.

The Blazers are all but guaranteed to come away as the losers from a Lillard trade because that's always the reality when you're dealing a star player and one who's among the greatest in franchise history.

Getting multiple first-rounders would at least allow the front office to set the stage for a rebuild.