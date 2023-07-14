Shohei Ohtani Trade Packages for the Yankees, Dodgers and More

0 of 7

Harry How/Getty Images

Welcome, everyone, to a bizarre point in spacetime where Shohei Ohtani trade speculation is at once possibly pointless and increasingly unavoidable.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on July 6 that the Los Angeles Angels "seem to be leaving open the slight possibility" of trading the two-way superstar before Major League Baseball's Aug. 1 deadline. And on Thursday, ESPN's Buster Olney made waves by highlighting the New York Yankees as a possible destination:

Of course, Heyman had another report on July 9 that cast more doubt on Angels owner Arte Moreno's willingness to move Ohtani. That tracks with what he told Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated in March: "We will not trade Ohtani while we are contending for a playoff spot."

But while the Angels are still technically in contention, the end of their first half was marred by a serious injury to three-time MVP Mike Trout and a 1-9 skid that dropped their record to 45-46. As of now, FanGraphs gives them a 10.9 percent chance of making the playoffs.

So, let's ponder Ohtani's value and what he might fetch from potential suitors.