Daniel Jeremiah: USC QB Caleb Williams More Like Josh Allen Than Patrick Mahomes

AP Photo/Sam Hodde

As he enters his junior year, USC quarterback Caleb Williams is undoubtedly one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation.

NFL.com draft expert Daniel Jeremiah recently did an evaluation of the Trojans starter, and he felt Williams' skills are more comparable to two of the best signal-callers in the NFL.

"Patrick Mahomes is going to be the popular comparison for Williams. I can see it. They are both so creative and deliver the ball accurately from different launch points and arm angles," Jeremiah stated. "However, from a style and skill set perspective, I think he has more in common with Josh Allen."

Jeremiah further explained why he thinks Williams is more similar to Allen, pointing out their combination of powerful arm strength and physical running:

"Obviously, Allen is much taller (6-foot-5), but they are similar athletes as runners and both guys aren't afraid to seek out contact. They possess elite arm strength to power outside shots versus Cover 2. They like to read plays top down, always hunting for the big opportunity. Also, they can take speed off the ball, showing touch on screens and quick hitters. Allen has solidified himself as a top three quarterback in the NFL, and I see that type of upside in Williams."

After transferring from Oklahoma, Williams excelled in his first year at USC. The 21-year-old threw for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns against just five interceptions while adding 113 carries for 382 yards and 10 more scores on his way to earning the Heisman Trophy.

Williams will look to duplicate that performance in 2023, as USC is set to open its season on Aug. 26 against San Jose State.