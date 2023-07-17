1 New Trade Idea for Every NBA Team

0 of 30

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Welcome to the least wonderful time of the NBA calendar.

Free agency has slowed to a halt. The same three marquee players are dominating trade talk. Two of those players are holding us hostage. Reports and rumors have become repetitive—echoes of an echo. The pomp and promise of Summer League play is wearing off.

Let's liven things up a bit, shall we?

Nothing gets the ol' heart rate going like a fresh batch of trade ideas. This time around, Bleacher Report NBA staff writers Grant Hughes and Dan Favale are attempting to plumb previously unexplored or seldomly traveled paths.

Some of the usual names will be sent exactly where you'd think. In these cases, though, we'll be sprucing up or totally overhauling the most talked about packages. Beyond that, we're looking to come up with targets and fits and deals on which the masses have not already burned endless amounts of brainpower.