WNBA Rumors: Mercury to Hire Warriors Executive Nick U'Ren as GM After 2023 Season

As longtime general manager Jim Pitman is set to retire at the end of this season, the Phoenix Mercury reportedly have made a decision on his successor.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Mercury have tabbed Golden State Warriors executive director of basketball operations Nick U'Ren as their next GM.

Pitman, who has spent the last decade in the position, will remain CFO of the Mercury and the Phoenix Suns. U'Ren will assume the GM duties when the Mercury end their 2023 campaign.

A Phoenix native, U'Ren "has spent the past decade steadily rising in responsibilities and rank with Golden State," per Wojnarowski. After spending time as head video coordinator with the Suns, U'Ren joined the Warriors as special assistant to the head coach/director of coaching operations under Steve Kerr.

He eventually transitioned to a front office role where he worked closely with former Warriors general manager Bob Myers and current GM Mike Dunleavy during their runs to four NBA championships.

The decision to hire U'Ren is the latest change for the Mercury, who are 4-14 this season. Vanessa Nygaard was fired last month after a 2-10 start and assistant Nikki Blue was promoted to interim head coach.

Phoenix is coming off a 78-72 win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday. Brittney Griner, who was named to the All-Star Game this season, led the team with 29 points and 12 rebounds.

The Mercury will look to carry that momentum into Tuesday's matchup against the Las Vegas Aces, who lead the league with a 17-2 record.