2023 MLB Draft Picks: Live Team-by-Team Day 1 Grades and Analysis

AP Photo/John Peterson

Welcome to Bleacher Report's 2023 MLB draft tracker!

Once again, the draft is being held during the MLB All-Star festivities, with this year's event spanning three days and 20 rounds. On Sunday, the first 70 selections will be made over the first and second rounds, as well as the competitive balance and compensatory picks slotted in between.

The LSU tandem of outfielder Dylan Crews and right-hander Paul Skenes have been the most talked about prospects leading up to draft day, while they are closely followed by Florida outfielder Wyatt Langford and prep outfielders Max Clark and Walker Jenkins on most predraft rankings.

That said, the first round always brings at least a few surprises with teams looking to make the most of their bonus pools by saving money early and spending above-slot later on, so expect plenty of shuffling relative to expectations.

Keep it locked right here as Sunday's draft unfolds for scouting reports, grades and pick analysis for every Day 1 selection.

Note: My final Mock Draft that was published on Saturday morning can be found here.