B/R's Final 2023 MLB Mock Draft for Every 1st-Round Pick

John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

1. Pittsburgh Pirates: RHP Paul Skenes, LSU

There is growing speculation that longtime presumptive No. 1 overall pick Dylan Crews does not want to sign with the Pirates, or that it could take going above the $9.7 million slot value of the No. 1 pick to get him to sign. That uncertainty coupled with the fact that the talent gap between him and Skenes is virtually non-existent could be enough for the Pirates to go with the potential future ace.

There is also a potential scenario where they pivot to Wyatt Langford or Max Clark and sign them for below-slot to try to push an above-slot deal to their next pick, similar to what they did with Henry Davis and Anthony Solometo in 2021. Don't sleep on that outcome.

Skenes would be the consensus No. 1 prospect in almost any other draft class, and he is the best college pitching prospect since Stephen Strasburg came out of San Diego State in 2009. The 6'6" right-hander went 12-2 with a 1.69 ERA and 209 strikeouts in 122.2 innings this spring while regularly sitting in the triple digits with his fastball.

2. Washington Nationals: OF Dylan Crews, LSU

According to Kiley McDaniel of ESPN, Skenes and Crews are the only two players on the Nationals' draft board at No. 2 overall, so one of the LSU stars will be slotting into a farm system on the rise behind towering outfielder James Wood.

The consensus seems to be that if the Pirates go with Langford or Clark at No. 1 overall, the Nationals will pick Skenes and Crews will slide to No. 3 overall. But in this scenario, they'll happily take the 2023 Golden Spikes winner.

Crews hit .426/.567/.713 with 16 doubles, 18 home runs, 70 RBI and more walks (71) than strikeouts (46) in 71 games this spring.

3. Detroit Tigers: OF Wyatt Langford, Florida

Assuming the LSU teammates go 1-2, it seems to be a foregone conclusion that the Tigers will select Langford over the prep duo of Max Clark and Walker Jenkins. It makes sense that a new front office drafting for the first time would prefer the more polished college player over the high school options.

Langford hit .373/.498/.784 this spring, and he launched 47 home runs in 130 games over the past two seasons playing in the toughest conference in the country. He could be one of the first players from this draft class to reach the majors and a staple in the middle of the lineup once he arrives.