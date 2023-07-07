MLB Rumors: Dylan Crews Eying Record-Breaking $10M Bonus amid Pirates, Nationals Buzz

C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Amid growing speculation that Dylan Crews might not be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 MLB draft, the LSU superstar is reportedly seeking a record-breaking signing bonus from whichever team selects him.

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel noted in his latest mock that Crews wants more than the $9.721 million slot value for the first pick. Multiple teams selecting toward the top of the draft are reportedly saying he's seeking $10 million.

Since MLB adopted a cap on draft signing bonuses in 2012, the largest deal given out to a player was Spencer Torkelson's $8.42 million agreement with the Detroit Tigers in 2020.

McDaniel has Crews' LSU teammate, right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes, going No. 1 overall to the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Washington Nationals selecting Crews at No. 2 in his mock draft.

One potential reason Crews' camp might be putting such an exorbitant bonus number out there is to steer him toward a place that he wants to go.

McDaniel noted in his second mock draft posted on June 26 there's a "belief from those plugged into the Pirates pick" that Crews would not be willing to sign with the team no matter what the offer is.

Per Joe Doyle of Future Star Series, Crews "fancies the idea of playing in Washington" and his camp has "purportedly thrown gaudy signing bonus demands at the Pirates" to make it happen.

Teams are allowed to go over the assigned slot value for a pick if they choose to do so. Each club is assigned a bonus pool they are allowed to spend from, with the Pirates leading all teams with $16,185,700 available this year.

Clubs that spend more than their total bonus pool are penalized depending on how much they exceed it by, including losing future first-round draft picks and/or a tax payment.

While the Pirates might not be happy with the reported approach from Crews' camp, it's not like Skenes would be a bad pick if he ends up being their choice. There are five legitimate prospects who would all be worthy of going No. 1 overall in this year's class.

Skenes just wrapped up one of the most dominant pitching seasons in SEC history. The 21-year-old had a 1.69 ERA and 209 strikeouts in 19 starts for the Tigers. He won the National Pitcher of the Year award and was named Most Outstanding Player of the College World Series.

Crews won the 2023 Golden Spikes Award as the best amateur player in the country. He hit .426/.567/.713 with 18 homers, 71 walks and 46 strikeouts in 258 at-bats this season.