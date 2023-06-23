Updated Top 100 Prospect List Ahead of MLB Draft 2023

Updated Top 100 Prospect List Ahead of MLB Draft 2023June 23, 2023
- Potential: This trumps production a lot of the time, especially in the lower levels of the minors and with recent draft picks. Skill set and tools are often better indicators of what kind of player someone will be.
- Talent: For those in the higher levels of the minors who are close to breaking into the big leagues, production and talent level were the determining factors since the players are viewed as more complete products.
- Eligibility: A player must maintain rookie eligibility to be considered for inclusion. That means no more than 130 big league at-bats for position players, 50 innings for pitchers or 45 days on the active roster.
We are just a few short weeks away from the 2023 MLB draft, and with it will come a new wave of prospect talent scattered across the minor league ranks. Before that happens, it's time to reset our Top 100 prospect list with a June update.
The following factors helped determine where each player fell on our updated list:
Let's start with 50 players who fell just outside the rankings.
Honorable Mentions: Next 50
RHP: Cade Cavalli (WAS), Wilmer Flores (DET), Gordon Graceffo (STL), Chase Hampton (NYY), Ty Madden (DET), Max Meyer (MIA), Luis Ortiz (PIT), Ryan Pepiot (LAD), Chase Petty (CIN), Connor Phillips (CIN), Max Rajcic (STL), Marco Raya (MIN), Gavin Stone (LAD), Mike Vasil (NYM)
LHP: Brandon Barriera (TOR), Jackson Ferris (CHC), DL Hall (BAL), Cooper Hjerpe (STL), Jared Shuster (ATL), Anthony Solometo (PIT), Jordan Wicks (CHC)
C: Leonardo Bernal (STL), Thayron Liranzo (LAD), Drew Romo (COL), Daniel Susac (OAK), Austin Wells (NYY)
IF: Edwin Arroyo (CIN), Tyler Black (MIL), Felnin Celesten (SEA), Tsung-Che Cheng (PIT), Cam Collier (CIN), Justin Foscue (TEX), Carlos Jorge (CIN), Justyn-Henry Malloy (DET), Orelvis Martinez (TOR), Connor Norby (BAL), Cayden Wallace (KC), Jett Williams (NYM)
OF: Roman Anthony (BOS), Jordan Beck (COL), Jonatan Clase (SEA), Ryan Clifford (HOU), Oscar Colás (CWS), Josue De Paula (LAD), Dominic Fletcher (ARI), Gavin Cross (KC), Elijah Green (WAS), Robert Hassell III (WAS), Spencer Jones (NYY), Zac Veen (COL)
Nos. 100-91
- Catcher Edgar Quero won MVP honors in the Single-A California League last year when he hit .312/.435/.530 with 35 doubles, 17 home runs and 75 RBI in 111 games. The 20-year-old jumped straight to Double-A this year, and while his numbers have dipped, he still has a .397 on-base percentage and .750 OPS as one of the youngest players at that level.
- Second base has been a hole for the Red Sox this season, and that could open the door for Nick Yorke to make his MLB debut in the coming months. The 2020 first-round pick is hitting .286/.382/.482 with 23 extra-base hits in 57 games at Double-A.
- Right-hander Bryan Woo had a 2.05 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 44 innings at Double-A before making his MLB debut on June 3. The 23-year-old has an ugly 7.30 ERA through three starts, but it is backed by a 3.68 FIP and a terrific 20-to-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 12.1 innings.
100. C Edgar Quero, LAA
99. RHP Jackson Jobe, DET
98. OF Kevin Alcántara, CHC
97. 3B Brady House, WAS
96. 2B Jace Jung, DET
95. 2B Nick Yorke, BOS
94. RHP Bryan Woo, SEA
93. IF Osleivis Basabe, TB
92. OF Alex Ramírez, NYM
91. RHP Owen White, TEX
Nos. 90-81
- The Rangers sent Jack Leiter straight to Double-A for his pro debut in 2022, and he took his lumps with a 5.54 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in 92.2 innings. The 23-year-old is back at that level this season and he has taken a step forward with a 4.03 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 60.1 innings.
- A breakout junior season at the University of Tennessee vaulted Drew Gilbert into the first round of the 2022 draft, and he is hitting .271/.382/.438 with 19 extra-base hits in 55 games between High-A and Double-A this year.
- The Royals reached for Frank Mozzicato with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 draft and signed him for roughly $2 million below slot, but he is living up to that lofty draft position. The projectable 6'3" southpaw has a 2.54 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 77 strikeouts in 49.2 innings at Single-A.
90. IF/OF Edouard Julien, MIN
89. RHP Jack Leiter, TEX
88, 2B/3B Zack Gelof, OAK
87. RHP Dylan Lesko, SD
86. OF Miguel Bleis, BOS
85. OF Samuel Zavala, SD
84. OF Drew Gilbert, HOU
83. IF Joey Ortiz, BAL
82. LHP Frank Mozzicato, KC
81. RHP Brock Porter, TEX
Nos. 80-71
- The $1.3 million bonus given to Samuel Basallo during the 2021 international signing period was a record at the time for an Orioles organization that spent years ignoring the international market. The 18-year-old is already playing at Single-A, where he is hitting .285/.343/.448 with 22 extra-base hits while also throwing out 34 percent of base-stealers.
- Still only 22 years old, Brayan Rocchio is hitting .293/.373/.426 with 24 extra-base hits and 14 steals in 61 games at Triple-A. He could potentially replace Amed Rosario as Cleveland's starting shortstop next season if the veteran departs in free agency.
- The Pirates used an above-slot $2.2 million bonus to sign Jared Jones away from a commitment to the University of Texas as a second-round pick in 2020. Expected to be a two-way player had he made it to campus, he has made significant strides since turning his full attention to pitching. The 21-year-old has a 2.52 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 52 strikeouts in 50 innings between Double-A and Triple-A in 2023.
80. C Samuel Basallo, BAL
79. SS Brayan Rocchio, CLE
78. RHP Mason Miller, OAK
77. 3B Coby Mayo, BAL
76. C Kevin Parada, NYM
75. OF George Valera, CLE
74. RHP Jared Jones, PIT
73. SS Cole Young, SEA
72. OF Ceddanne Rafaela, BOS
71. OF Gabriel Gonzalez, SEA
Nos. 70-61
- Armed with a fastball that bumps triple-digits and a wipeout slider, Jacob Misiorowski signed an above-slot $2.4 million bonus as the No. 63 overall pick in the 2022 draft. The JUCO product has a ton of projection remaining in his 6'7", 190-pound frame, and he has a 2.04 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 61 strikeouts in 39.2 innings between Single-A and High-A this year.
- The Dodgers acquired Nick Frasso last summer in the deal that sent swingman Mitch White to the Toronto Blue Jays, and he has since emerged as a top-tier pitching prospect. The 24-year-old has a 1.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and a 48-to-10 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 36 innings at Double-A, and he regularly touches triple-digits with a 75-grade fastball.
- With Joey Bart viewed as the catcher of the future, more than a few eyebrows were raised when the Giants selected Patrick Bailey with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2020 draft. Three years later, Bart has been optioned to the minors, and Bailey is hitting .302/.330/.512 with 11 extra-base hits and 20 RBI in 25 games as a rookie.
70. LHP Carson Whisenhunt, SF
69. RHP Jacob Misiorowski, MIL
68. OF Andy Pages, LAD
67. SS Marco Luciano, SF
66. C Jeferson Quero, MIL
65. RHP Ben Brown, CHC
64. RHP Nick Frasso, LAD
63. SS/3B Royce Lewis, MIN
62. 2B Termarr Johnson, PIT
61. C Patrick Bailey, SF
Nos. 60-51
- Signed out of Cuba for $295,000 back in 2019, outfielder Yanquiel Fernandez has been one of the biggest breakout prospects of the 2023 season. The 20-year-old is hitting .312/.353/.591 with 15 doubles, 18 home runs and 69 RBI in 63 games across three minor league levels, and he homered in his Double-A debut on Tuesday.
- The son of four-time All-Star Carl Crawford, 2022 first-round pick Justin Crawford has a lot of the same skills as his father with a plus hit tool, elite speed and quality defense in the outfield. The 19-year-old is hitting .341/.396/.459 with 30 steals in 43 games at Single-A.
- After a breakout 2022 season, Masyn Winn has taken a small step backward this year with a punchless .259/.334/.379 line in 326 plate appearances at Triple-A. That said, he just turned 21 years old in March, and he still ticks all the boxes to be the shortstop of the future in St. Louis.
60. OF Yanquiel Fernandez, COL
59. SS Luisangel Acuña, LAA
58. OF Justin Crawford, PHI
57. LHP Robby Snelling, SD
56. OF Emmanuel Rodriguez, MIN
55. C Bo Naylor, CLE
54. OF Luis Matos, SF
53. C Dalton Rushing, LAD
52. 3B/OF Sterlin Thompson, COL
51. SS Masyn Winn, STL
Nos. 50-41
- Left-hander Andrew Abbott has been steadily rising the prospect ranks since he was selected in the second round of the 2021 draft. The 24-year-old had a 2.50 ERA with 90 strikeouts in 54 innings in the upper minors to start the year, and he is 3-0 with a 1.14 ERA in 23.2 innings since making his MLB debut on June 5.
- The most hyped international prospect in the 2023 class, catcher Ethan Salas signed for $5.6 million in January and four months later he made his pro debut as a 16-year-old in full-season ball. MLB.com wrote that "he could be the face of the next catching generation" and he is already on the fast track.
- The only Yankees player on the current Top 100 prospect list, Jasson Dominguez is hitting .203/.348/.378 with 10 home runs and 16 steals in 60 games as one of the youngest players at the Double-A level. An 18.1 percent walk rate shows he has a plan at the plate.
50. LHP Andrew Abbott, CIN
49. SS Adael Amador, COL
48. 1B Kyle Manzardo, TB
47. SS Noelvi Marte, CIN
46. C Ethan Salas, SD
45. SS Carson Williams, TB
44. RHP Daniel Espino, CLE
43. OF Jasson Dominguez, NYY
42. 3B Curtis Mead, TB
41. RHP Cade Horton, CHC
Nos. 40-31
- After an inconsistent 2022 season, Ronny Mauricio took a step forward during the offseason when he won Dominican Winter League MVP honors. The 22-year-old has picked up where he left off this year while making the jump to Triple-A, hitting .319/.362/.536 with 23 doubles, 11 home runs, 41 RBI and 11 steals in 66 games.
- Right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver pitched to a 5.11 ERA in 68.2 innings at Single-A last year, and he was nowhere near Top 100 lists when the 2023 season began. The 20-year-old was lights out across three minor league levels to start the year, and he has 2.03 ERA and 0.98 WHIP in 13.1 innings since making his MLB debut on June 4.
- Shortstop Colson Montgomery had an .810 OPS with 30 extra-base hits in 96 games last season while reaching Double-A at the age of 20. He has played just two games this season while dealing with back and oblique issues, but could quickly push toward the top 25 once he returns to full health.
40. RHP Emmet Sheehan, LAD
39. SS Ronny Mauricio, NYM
38. RHP AJ Smith-Shawver, ATL
37. 1B/OF Heston Kjerstad, BAL
36. C/OF Henry Davis, PIT
35. RHP Tink Hence, STL
34. 1B/3B Christian Encarnacion-Strand, CIN
33. SS Colson Montgomery, CWS
32. 2B Michael Busch, LAD
31. OF Sal Frelick, MIL
Nos. 30-21
- Brooks Lee hit .357/.462/.664 with 41 extra-base hits in 58 games during his junior season at Cal Poly before going No. 8 overall in the 2022 draft. The 22-year-old is blocked at shortstop by Carlos Correa, so his future could be at third base where he has the offensive upside to be a good fit.
- Slugger Colt Keith was one of the stars of the 2022 Arizona Fall League, posting a 1.004 OPS with three home runs and 10 RBI in 19 games. The 21-year-old has picked up where he left off this year at Double-A, hitting .321/.390/.587 with 17 doubles, 14 home runs and 48 RBI in 57 games to move to the No. 1 spot in the Detroit farm system.
- Left-hander Ricky Tiedemann finished with a 2.17 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 78.2 innings across three minor league levels last year to emerge as one of baseball's top pitching prospects. The 20-year-old made just four starts at Double-A before he was sidelined with a biceps injury in early May.
30. RHP Brandon Pfaadt, ARI
29. SS Brooks Lee, MIN
28. RHP Mick Abel, PHI
27. 3B Colt Keith, DET
26. C Harry Ford, SEA
25. SS Jackson Merrill, SD
24. C Logan O'Hoppe, LAA
23. C/IF/OF Endy Rodriguez, PIT
22. LHP Ricky Tiedemann, TOR
21. IF Jordan Westburg, BAL
Nos. 20-11
- A left shoulder injury kept Druw Jones from making his pro debut after he went No. 2 overall in the 2022 draft, and he played just 10 games this season before missing nearly two months with a quad strain. The 19-year-old has as much raw talent as any prospect in the minors, but he has yet to make his mark in pro ball.
- With arguably the best hit tool in the 2020 draft, Tyler Soderstrom was expected to move quickly through the minors, and a shift from catcher to first base could further expedite his arrival in the big leagues. The 21-year-old has an .827 OPS with 15 doubles, 15 home runs and 49 RBI in 59 games at Triple-A this season.
- It's still hard to believe the Cubs acquired Pete Crow-Armstrong from the Mets in exchange for a two-month rental of Javier Báez at the 2021 trade deadline. The best defensive outfielder in the minors, he is also hitting .276/.349/.493 with 22 extra-base hits and 17 steals in 49 games at Double-A. The 21-year-old could be the everyday center fielder in 2024.
20. OF Druw Jones, ARI
19. 2B/SS Matt McLain, CIN
18. C/1B Tyler Soderstrom, OAK
17. SS Jordan Lawlar, ARI
16. C Diego Cartaya, LAD
15. LHP Kyle Harrison, SF
14. OF Pete Crow-Armstrong, CHC
13. RHP Andrew Painter, PHI
12. OF Colton Cowser, BAL
11. SS Marcelo Mayer, BOS
Nos. 10-1
- The fastest-rising prospect in baseball, Junior Caminero is hitting .338/.390/.610 with 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 42 RBI in 53 games between High-A and Double-A. The 19-year-old has some of the best raw power in the minors and the hit tool to fully tap into it at the next level. Third base looks like his future home with Wander Franco manning shortstop in Tampa Bay.
- Outfielder James Wood is going to be the best player the Nationals acquired in the Juan Soto blockbuster with the Padres. The towering 6'6" 240-pound slugger has shown a more advanced hit tool than expected since going in the second round of the 2021 draft, and he is currently hitting .280/.360/.560 with 15 doubles, 12 home runs and 51 RBI and playing at Double-A as a 20-year-old.
- The trio of Taj Bradley (10 GS, 3.86 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 71 K, 49.0 IP), Bobby Miller (5 GS, 2.63 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 28 K, 28.2 IP) and Eury Pérez (8 GS, 1.54 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 45 K, 41.0 IP) are all currently pitching at the MLB level and looking like potential fixtures in their respective rotations for years to come.
10. OF Evan Carter, TEX
9. RHP Gavin Williams, CLE
8. OF Jackson Chourio, MIL
7. SS/3B Junior Caminero, TB
6. OF James Wood, WAS
5. RHP Bobby Miller, LAD
4. RHP Taj Bradley, TB
3. RHP Eury Pérez, MIA
2. SS Jackson Holliday, BAL
1. SS/3B Elly De La Cruz, CIN
Team-by-Team Breakdown
ARI (3): SS Jordan Lawlar (17), OF Druw Jones (20), RHP Brandon Pfaadt (30)
ATL (1): RHP AJ Smith-Shawver (38)
BAL (7): SS Jackson Holliday (2), OF Colton Cowser (12), IF Jordan Westburg (21), 1B/OF Heston Kjerstad (37), 3B Coby Mayo (77), C Samuel Basallo (80), IF Joey Ortiz (83)
BOS (4): SS Marcelo Mayer (11), IF/OF Ceddanne Rafaela (72), OF Miguel Bleis (86), 2B Nick Yorke (95)
CHC (4): OF Pete Crow-Armstrong (14), RHP Cade Horton (41), RHP Ben Brown (65), OF Kevin Alcántara (98)
CWS (1): SS Colson Montgomery (33)
CIN (5): SS Elly De La Cruz (1), 2B/SS Matt McLain (19), 1B/3B Christian Encarnacion-Strand (34), SS Noelvi Marte (47), LHP Andrew Abbott (50)
CLE (5): RHP Gavin Williams (9), RHP Daniel Espino (44), C Bo Naylor (55), OF George Valera (75), SS Brayan Rocchio (79)
COL (3): SS Adael Amador (49), 3B/OF Sterlin Thompson (52), OF Yanquiel Fernandez (60)
DET (3): 3B Colt Keith (27), 2B Jace Jung (96), RHP Jackson Jobe (99)
HOU (1): OF Drew Gilbert (84)
KC (1): LHP Frank Mozzicato (82)
LAA (3): C Logan O'Hoppe (24), SS Luisangel Acuña (59), C Edgar Quero (100)
LAD (7): RHP Bobby Miller (5), C Diego Cartaya (16), 2B Michael Busch (32), RHP Emmet Sheehan (40), C Dalton Rushing (53), RHP Nick Frasso (64), OF Andy Pages (68)
MIA (1): RHP Eury Pérez (3)
MIL (4): OF Jackson Chourio (8), OF Sal Frelick (31), C Jeferson Quero (66), RHP Jacob Misiorowski (69)
MIN (4): SS Brooks Lee (29), OF Emmanuel Rodriguez (56), SS/3B Royce Lewis (63), IF/OF Edouard Julien (90)
NYM (3): SS Ronny Mauricio (39), C Kevin Parada (76), OF Alex Ramírez (92)
NYY (1): OF Jasson Domínguez (43)
OAK (3): C/1B Tyler Soderstrom (18), RHP Mason Miller (78), 2B/3B Zack Gelof (88)
PHI (3): RHP Andrew Painter (13), RHP Mick Abel (28), OF Justin Crawford (58)
PIT (4): C/IF/OF Endy Rodríguez (23), C Henry Davis (36), 2B Termarr Johnson (62), RHP Jared Jones (74)
SD (5): SS Jackson Merrill (25), C Ethan Salas (46), LHP Robby Snelling (57) OF Samuel Zavala (85), RHP Dylan Lesko (87)
SF (5): LHP Kyle Harrison (15), OF Luis Matos (54), C Patrick Bailey (61), SS Marco Luciano (67), LHP Carson Whisenhunt (70)
SEA (4): C Harry Ford (26), OF Gabriel Gonzalez (71), SS Cole Young (73), RHP Bryan Woo (94)
STL (2): RHP Tink Hence (35), SS Masyn Winn (51)
TB (6): RHP Taj Bradley (4), SS/3B Junior Caminero (7), 2B/3B Curtis Mead (42), SS Carson Williams (45), 1B Kyle Manzardo (48), IF Osleivis Basabe (93)
TEX (4): OF Evan Carter (10), RHP Brock Porter (81), RHP Jack Leiter (89), RHP Owen White (91)
TOR (1): LHP Ricky Tiedemann (22)
WAS (2): OF James Wood (6), 3B Brady House (97)