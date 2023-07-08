NFL Teams That Must Consider Tanking for Caleb Williams in 2024 Draft as Top Priority

0 of 6

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Tanking in the NFL is a taboo subject. It's not nearly as accepted as a form toward team improvement as it is in the NBA, for example. No league openly encourages the approach, yet the course of action is not without precedent nor completely forsaken as a legitimate possibility within closed rooms, depending on the available talent.

The 2024 NFL draft expects to feature a franchise-changing quarterback at the top of its class.

"[Caleb] Williams is Patrick Mahomes," an anonymous NFL general manager told ESPN's Matt Miller, "but we didn't know Mahomes was him yet [when he was drafted in 2017]."

A scout took the topic a step further when that evaluator told Miller, "He has the potential to be a guy owners want to lose [games] in December [to be able to draft]."

To be clear, those 53 men and coaches, who take the field win in and week out, are playing to win. However, all of them can be undercut to some degree by those not actively trying to win in the short term, i.e. ownership or front office personnel, with an eye toward the future.

Obviously, the start of the 2023 campaign is still two months away. However, seven franchise aren't in position to win at a high level because of their current quarterback situations and should consider the possibility of what it might take to land Williams.