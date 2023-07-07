5 NHL Teams That Have Improved During the 2023 Offseason

0 of 5

Katherine Gawlik/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2023 NHL offseason hasn't been notable for any trades or free-agent signings involving big-name talent.

A marginal rise in the salary cap by $1 million to $83.5 million for 2023-24 is one reason. With a large number of teams carrying limited cap space, they lack sufficient room to add top-tier talent to their rosters. A free-agent market thin on big-name stars in their playing prime also accounted for a lack of blockbuster contract signings.

As for the trade market, most of the activity before and after free agency began on July 1 involved cost-cutting trades for secondary talent or aging stars such as Taylor Hall and Corey Perry.

Nevertheless, there were a handful of clubs that managed to bolster their rosters through the early weeks of the offseason. Some, like the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils, made moves that could push them closer to winning the Stanley Cup in 2024. Others, like the Columbus Blue Jackets, acquired players that could accelerate their rebuilding program.

Here's our take on 5 teams that have already improved thus far in the 2023 offseason. Feel free to express your views on this topic in the comments below.