Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Drew McIntyre, Ricochet-Logan Paul, More

Ensuring strong creative was important to Drew McIntyre and a key factor in his return to WWE at Money in the Bank, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported.



The Scottish Warrior is set for a "big intercontinental title program with Gunther," according to the article, a logical step following WrestleMania 39, where McIntyre lost a Triple Threat match for the championship that also included Sheamus.



"Sources close to McIntyre say that he has not signed a new contract as of yet," the report stated.



McIntyre is a former WWE champion and workhorse for the company, delivering constantly against an array of opponents. His ability to perform at a high level from any spot on the card is admirable, but there is a real question as to whether he should have to or if he is someone who should be firmly embedded in the main event scene.



The feud with Gunther will bring about banger matches, likely some of the most physical in WWE, but the question will become whether it will be enough to convince the Scot to put pen to paper when there will almost assuredly by interest from All Elite Wrestling in bringing him in.



For now, fans should enjoy what they get out of the multi-talented competitor and WWE should re-evaluate how it uses a guy who has been nothing but an asset to the company since his return in 2017.

