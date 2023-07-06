Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Drew McIntyre, Ricochet-Logan Paul, More

Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Drew McIntyre, Ricochet-Logan Paul, MoreJuly 6, 2023
Drew McIntyre's return at WWE Money in the Bank made headlines, and as The Scottish Warrior made his way to the squared circle to confront intercontinental champion Gunther, questions arose regarding his contractual status with the company.
Thanks to a backstage report, there is a little more clarity on the topic.
The two-time WWE champion headlines this collection of wrestling rumors from top insiders that also includes the latest on the budding Ricochet vs. Logan Paul feud, praise for a recent title clash and an All Elite Wrestling talent finally on a full-time deal with the company.
Drew McIntyre Contract Update
Ensuring strong creative was important to Drew McIntyre and a key factor in his return to WWE at Money in the Bank, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported.
The Scottish Warrior is set for a "big intercontinental title program with Gunther," according to the article, a logical step following WrestleMania 39, where McIntyre lost a Triple Threat match for the championship that also included Sheamus.
"Sources close to McIntyre say that he has not signed a new contract as of yet," the report stated.
McIntyre is a former WWE champion and workhorse for the company, delivering constantly against an array of opponents. His ability to perform at a high level from any spot on the card is admirable, but there is a real question as to whether he should have to or if he is someone who should be firmly embedded in the main event scene.
The feud with Gunther will bring about banger matches, likely some of the most physical in WWE, but the question will become whether it will be enough to convince the Scot to put pen to paper when there will almost assuredly by interest from All Elite Wrestling in bringing him in.
For now, fans should enjoy what they get out of the multi-talented competitor and WWE should re-evaluate how it uses a guy who has been nothing but an asset to the company since his return in 2017.
Latest on Ricochet vs. Logan Paul
One of the most memorable moments of the Money in the Bank PPV saw Ricochet and Logan Paul launch themselves off the ring ropes and into a table that did not go according to plan, nearly ending in devastation for the latter.
Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported that the call was made to film a backstage brawl between the two, igniting a rivalry to conclude at SummerSlam in Detroit, after the table spot proved not to be the social media moment all had hoped for.
If there was any doubt this is the direction things are headed, Ricochet's challenge to the social media star for a face-to-face on this Monday's Raw should have provided some clarity.
It is a major spot for Ricochet, who has long been underutilized and kept out of spots like this. A feud with Paul will be, arguably, the biggest of his WWE career and more eyes will be on the high-flying daredevil than ever before.
Prior to this, his most notable moments have involved one-off spots or the feud with AJ Styles over the United States Championship that occurred in the summer of 2019.
For Paul, this marks the first time he will not be working with a former world champion.
Jimmy Clarke @JimmyClarke__
This spot was pretty sick<br><br>Logan Paul and Ricochet's unbelievable mid-air collision: WWE Royal Rumble 2023 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ROYALRUMBLE?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ROYALRUMBLE</a> <a href="https://t.co/L1dclw3wmQ">pic.twitter.com/L1dclw3wmQ</a>
Previously, the two competitors engaged in a double springboard crossbody that did major social media numbers for WWE back at January's Royal Rumble extravaganza.
Natalya vs. Rhea Ripley Impresses Officials
WWE officials were reportedly very impressed by the Women's World Championship match between Natalya and Rhea Ripley on Monday's Raw, per Sapp:
"Fightful Select heard from higher ups during WWE Raw on July 3, who were very happy with the gritty nature of the Natalya vs. Rhea Ripley match. In fact, one was in contact with us to tell us it should be the first thing we watch when traveling back from Money in the Bank."
The physicality of the bout was specifically touted, with Sapp reporting "Ripley got her mouth busted open, but we've heard that both women backstage told others how much fun they had."
It should not be a surprise to anyone that the match was a slugfest. We saw similar out of Ripley and Charlotte Flair in their instant classic at WrestleMania while Natalya is a product of the Hart Dungeon and has been in her fair share of hard-hitting encounters over the course of her Hall of Fame career.
Monday's match was the first extended title defense Ripley has had since capturing the belt from Flair.
It was a reminder both that "Mami" is more than just a ringside presence for Dominik Mysterio and the rest of The Judgment Day and proof positive that Natalya has not lost a step as an in-ring competitor despite celebrating 15 years on the main roster in 2023.
Diamante Moved to Full-Time AEW Contract
Diamante has appeared on AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation since first popping up on the company's television in 2020. Most recently, she has performed for its Ring of Honor property but has never officially been under a full-time contract with the promotion.
That has changed, though, as Sapp reported that the 31-year-old has been moved to a full-time deal with the company.
Diamante has competed against the likes of Kilynn King, Brandi Rhodes and Ivelisse in her more prominent roles with AEW. Now, she has firmly established herself as part of the Ring of Honor women's division, where she has found herself embroiled in a feud with Leila Grey.
How she factors into that brand in the long term, and if she will ever see consistent action in the AEW women's division, remains to be seen, but it is great achievement for a talented wrestler who has earned the spotlight.