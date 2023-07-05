X

NBA

    Report: Fred VanVleet, Siakam Were 'Deeply Frustrated' with Raptors' Younger Players

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJuly 5, 2023

    TORONTO, ON - APRIL 12: Fred VanVleet #23 and Pascal Siakam #43 of the Toronto Raptors look on against the Chicago Bulls during the 2023 Play-In Tournament at the Scotiabank Arena on April 12, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/Getty Images)
    Andrew Lahodynskyj/Getty Images

    Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam reportedly took issue with some of the Toronto Raptors' younger players last season.

    According to Michael Grange of Sportsnet, both VanVleet and Siakam were "deeply frustrated," and VanVleet made his frustrations known to the younger players, which they "didn't appreciate at all."

    Siakam remains on the Raptors' roster, but VanVleet signed a three-year, $128.5 million contract with the Houston Rockets in free agency.

