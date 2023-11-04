Report: Tim Anderson Will Be Free Agent After White Sox Decline $14M Contract Option

Kavin Mistry/Getty Images

The Chicago White Sox have declined the $14 million option on Tim Anderson's contract for 2024, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers.

The move comes amid the White Sox facing a retooling following a disappointing 2023 campaign in which they finished fourth in the American League Central with a 61-101 record.

Anderson was the subject of numerous trade rumors during the 2023 season, but he ultimately wasn't moved.

By having his option declined Anderson will now get to test free agency at what's perhaps a fortuitous time.

The shortstop market has boomed over the last year with huge deals given out to the likes of Texas Rangers veteran Corey Seager (10 years, $325 million), Philadelphia Phillies star Trea Turner (11 years, $300 million) and San Diego Padres veteran Xander Bogaerts (11 years, $280 million).

Since making his Major League Baseball debut in 2016, Anderson has won an AL Batting Title, a Silver Slugger award and earned two All-Star selections.

The 30-year-old has a career slash line of .282/.312/.422, but he had a rough 2023 campaign, hitting .245/.286/.296 with just one home run, 25 RBI and 13 stolen bases in 123 games.