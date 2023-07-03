Draymond Green: Chris Paul Will 'Completely Unlock' Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is optimistic about how the imminent arrival of Chris Paul will aid the continued development of Jonathan Kuminga.

Green said on Podcast P with Paul George the Hall of Fame-bound point guard broadly adds another dimension to the offense and "will completely unlock Jonathan Kuminga and his growth."

By virtue of being such an effective playmaker, Paul has long been considered a player who elevated his teammates. Starting from his lone season with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2019-20, the 38-year-old also became somebody you'd target specifically with younger talent on your roster in mind.

In OKC, Paul had a tangible impact on the growth of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. It was the same story with the Phoenix Suns, where Deandre Ayton became a much more effective scorer and Devin Booker's potent offense started to translate into winning basketball.

The Warriors have effectively abandoned their two-timelines plan by trading James Wiseman last year and agreeing to send Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards. With that in mind, it could be telling that the front office hasn't jettisoned Kuminga despite him garnering some outside interest.

The 20-year-old is averaging 9.6 points and 3.4 rebounds per game through his first two years. He made strides as a shooter this past season, with his three-point percentage climbing from 33.6 percent in 2021-22 to 37.0 percent.

If Paul's presence can help to trigger a breakout for Kuminga, then it could have significant consequences on the Warriors' championship hopes in the short term and their long-term plans of eventually charting a future without the Big Three of Green, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.