Browns' Top Trade Candidates Ahead of 2023 Training Camp

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns have recently shown they're willing to make big trades. Last offseason, they acquired quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans in exchange for five draft picks, three of which were first-round selections.

It's highly unlikely the Browns pull off a move like that again in the near future. However, it is possible that Cleveland swings a deal or two before the 2023 NFL season arrives.

While there may not be any blockbuster deals on the horizon for the Browns, they could either better their roster with a move or trade from an area of depth in order to improve their draft capital. And it's even possible they do so before training camp begins later this month.

Here's a look at several Cleveland players who could be trade candidates in the near future.