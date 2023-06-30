Lakers Rumors: Cam Reddish Targeted on Minimum Contract in 2023 NBA Free Agency

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to explore all of their options this summer in hopes of building a more competitive roster ahead of the 2023-24 campaign, and it appears they're pursuing one veteran forward who has bounced around the NBA over the last two seasons.

The Purple and Gold are interested in signing Cam Reddish on a veteran-minimum contract, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

