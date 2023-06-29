Lakers Rumors: Jevon Carter, Shake Milton, Cory Joseph Among LA's Free-Agent Targets

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are believed to be interested in re-signing veteran point guard Dennis Schröder this offseason, but they reportedly have contingencies in mind if they are unable to do so.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Lakers "have other point guards on their radar, including Jevon Carter, Shake Milton, Cory Joseph."

On Wednesday, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reported that NBA insiders "generally believe" the Lakers re-signing starting point guard D'Angelo Russell this summer "is likely." Los Angeles will need added depth behind him, and any of the players Scotto named would be viable options.

Carter appeared in 81 games for the Milwaukee Bucks and proved to be an efficient contributor, shooting 42.3 percent from beyond the arc and averaging 8.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Milton averaged similar numbers for the Philadelphia 76ers, putting up 8.4 points. 2.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists across 76 appearances. He also shot 47.9 percent from the field.

Joseph is the most experienced of the bunch, as he will be entering his 13th season in the NBA. He notched 6.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 62 games for the Detroit Pistons.

In addition to the point guards, Scotto noted that Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown "is considered a primary target for the Lakers." Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported that Los Angeles is "increasingly confident" it will be able to sign Brown this summer.

The Lakers are hoping to improve on this year's run to the Western Conference Finals, so it will be interesting to see how they retool their roster this offseason.