Lakers Rumors: D'Angelo Russell Seen as 'Likely' to Sign New Contract in Free Agency

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

Los Angeles Lakers point guard D'Angelo Russell's future with the team had been in question heading into the 2023 offseason, but it doesn't sound like he'll be going anywhere.

Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports that NBA insiders "generally believe" Russell re-signing with the Lakers this summer "is likely."

Russell is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the four-year, $117 million contract he signed with the Brooklyn Nets in 2019 came to an end this year. The Lakers had acquired him at this season's trade deadline from the Minnesota Timberwolves, marking his second stint with the team that drafted him second overall in 2015.

In 17 regular-season games with the Lakers this year, Russell averaged 17.4 points and 6.1 assists while shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 41.4 percent from three-point range. However, his production dropped in the postseason to just 13.3 points on 31.0 percent shooting from beyond the arc as Los Angeles lost in the Western Conference Finals to the eventual champion Denver Nuggets.

While the Lakers are planning on improving their roster in hopes of competing for a championship next season, Woike pointed out that the team is expected "to focus in house when it comes to free agency." Los Angeles already extended qualifying offers to Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves on Tuesday, and Woike called them "virtual locks" to re-sign because Los Angeles is "expected to do what it takes to keep them should they get offer sheets from other teams."

Jovan Buha of The Athletic echoed Woike's reporting on Wednesday:

"All indications, both publicly and privately, point to the organization planning to re-sign restricted free agents Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura and unrestricted free agent D'Angelo Russell, as The Athletic previously reported. The Lakers are also expected to try to retain unrestricted free agent Dennis Schröder and Lonnie Walker IV, though they do not have full Bird rights on either."

Retaining their core players will provide the Lakers with some continuity next season, but it's clear they will need other improvements if they hope to win a championship next season.