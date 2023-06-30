NBA Rumors: Patrick Beverley Drawing Interest from Celtics After Lakers, Bulls Stints

Bryan Cereijo/Getty Images

Could Patrick Beverley be wearing the iconic green in Boston next season?

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported that the Boston Celtics are among the teams targeting the pesky guard in free agency.

"Amid interest to return to Chicago and other con tenders, Patrick Beverley has another potential suitor in Boston, sources said," Fischer wrote.

Beverley averaged 6.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists 67 games split between the Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls in 2022-23.

The 34-year-old is several years removed from his double-figure scoring days, but his defensive prowess gives him his value. He is a three-time All-Defensive team honoree and was the inaugural winner of the NBA Hustle Award.

The intrigue with Boston is his potential role as the successor to Marcus Smart, the 2021-22 Defensive Player of the Year and the only multi-time winner of the Hustle Award. Smart was beloved in Boston, so if Beverley can fill a similar role, it could be an excellent fit.

Beverley earned $13 million last season, which would be too pricey for the Celtics. However, he could be a good fit with them at a reasonable price. A return to his hometown Bulls is still a possibility, but he has been linked to "several" playoff contenders, according to Fischer.