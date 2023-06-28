Patrick Beverley Rumors: 'Several Playoff Contenders' Eyeing Contract; Bulls Linked

Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

Facing another season without Lonzo Ball because of his ongoing knee injuries, the Chicago Bulls could attempt to bring back Patrick Beverley after he finished last season with the team.

Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported Beverley has received interest from "several playoff contenders," but there "remains the chance" a reunion with the Bulls happens.

Beverley started last season with the Los Angeles Lakers before getting traded to the Orlando Magic in a four-team deal on Feb. 9.

After receiving a buyout from the Magic, Beverley signed with the Bulls on Feb. 21. He was instrumental in their late-season surge that propelled them to the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference and a spot in the play-in tournament.

The Bulls went 14-9 in 23 games after Beverley joined the roster. They defeated the Toronto Raptors in the first play-in tournament game before losing to the Miami Heat in the game to determine the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Beverley didn't put up huge numbers in Chicago. He only averaged 5.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and shot 39.5 percent from the field, but he gave the Bulls a much-needed facilitator on offense and strong presence on defense.

Chicago's point guard situation has been a mess since Ball went down with a torn meniscus on Jan. 14, 2022. He's had to undergo three knee surgeries due to complications with his recovery.

Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas told reporters on June 23 the expectation is Ball will miss the entire 2023-24 season.

Beverley might have more value to the Bulls than any other team in the league given their current point guard situation, but his style of play will be very attractive to clubs that have playoff aspirations looking for guard depth.