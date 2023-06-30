Elon Musk: 'Some Chance' Mark Zuckerberg Fight Happens at Colosseum in Rome

Pablo Esparza/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Roman Colosseum has emerged as a potential venue for an MMA fight between Twitter owner Elon Musk and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg should it come to fruition.

Musk tweeted Friday that there is "some chance" he and Zuckerberg will clash in arguably the most famous venue on Earth:

According to TMZ Sports, Italy's minister of culture reached out to Zuckerberg to gauge is interest in having the proposed fight at the Colosseum in Rome.

Both Zuckerberg and Musk would reportedly "love" to have their fight at the Colosseum, and Zuckerberg reportedly got the minister of culture in contact with UFC president Dana White to further discuss the possibility.

Talk of a Musk vs. Zuckerberg fight seemingly began as a joke when Musk recently tweeted, "I'm up for a cage match if he is lol," in reference to Zuckerberg possibly starting a platform to compete with Twitter, per TMZ Sports.

Zuckerberg responded, saying, "Send me location," which served to fueled speculation that the fight could actually become a reality.

White later told TMZ that both Musk and Zuckerberg are "absolutely deadly serious" about making the fight happen, and he estimated that it would be the biggest fight of all time, three times bigger than the boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor in 2017.

Earlier this week, Musk accepted an offer from UFC legend Georges St-Pierre to be his training partner ahead of the potential fight:

Zuckerberg also received a training offer from reigning UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones, although he has yet to respond publicly.

While the 52-year-old Musk and 39-year-old Zuckerberg are not at all known for their athletic endeavors, the novelty of them fighting has undoubtedly captured the attention of combat sports fans and the world as a whole.

The Colosseum only has the capability of fitting a few hundred spectators inside should Musk and Zuckerberg agree to a fight, but it would make for a spectacular backdrop for the millions of people who would likely watch at home on pay-per-view.