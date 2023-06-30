MLB All-Star Voting 2023 Rosters: Starters, Snubs and Predictions for Reserves

3 of 4

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

American League: Luis Robert, OF, Chicago White Sox

The dismal season in Chicago undoubtedly hurt Robert with voters but the outfielder was more than deserving of a spot in the starting lineup, thanks to the fifth-best WAR in baseball.

The only players ahead of him?

Acuña, Ohtani, Carroll and Tampa's Wander Franco.

Three of them were named starters in the respective leagues.

Add to his impressive wins-above-replacement stats 23 home runs, 45 home runs, and a ninth-best OPS (.892) and you have a player who would have been a slam dunk if he played for a team on the right side of the win-loss record.

He very well could, and should, make it as a reserve but a player of his skill, having the season he is, was deserving of a spot among the elite in the starting roster.

National League: Juan Soto, OF, San Diego Padres

The sport's biggest names have yet to help the Padres achieve the success many expected from them but one in particular, Soto, has not disappointed.

The 2019 World Series champion is tied for third in the NL with a 3.1 WAR, has hit 14 long balls and batted in 41 RBIs.

He is not hitting the ball as hard as he has in his more explosive years, and he has struck out more than he ever has, but he has already matched his stolen base totals from a season ago, making him a valuable offensive asset elsewhere.

Calling Soto a snub is difficult because of the talent selected ahead of him. Acuña, Betts and Carroll are among the best players in all of baseball in 2023, let alone the outfield and leaving any of them off to put Soto on the roster would be doing a disservice to them and their work this season.

Soto has drawn more walks, gotten on base more and has a higher batting average and OPS than Betts, which should at least put him in contention.