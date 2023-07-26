Ranking Mets Ace Justin Verlander's Potential Landing Spots amid Trade Rumors

0 of 7

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Would the New York Mets really trade a three-time Cy Young Award winner and future Hall of Famer so soon after signing him?

This question has been hanging over Max Scherzer in the second year of his deal, and now it's over fellow veteran ace Justin Verlander in the first of his. As Jon Morosi of MLB.com reported Monday, the 40-year-old right-hander is attracting "legitimate" interest ahead of MLB's Aug. 1 trade deadline.

Before we get to sizing up Verlander's value and potential landing spots, understand this: an actual deal seems highly unlikely.

Though the Mets' World Series aspirations are all but kaput amid a 47-53 start to their season, Andy Martino of SNY and Jon Heyman of the New York Post have both cast doubt on the prospect of a Verlander trade. The man himself, meanwhile, may be inclined to take advantage of the full no-trade protection he has under his two-year, $86.7 million contract.

"I enjoy it here. I want to be here," Verlander told Heyman. "I'm a New York Met. I signed here to win a championship here. I want to leave a legacy here. That's why I signed up here. Until that's put on my plate, if it's ever put on my plate, I don't think about that stuff."

And yet, we'll do the ol' adage well and say that stranger things have happened.