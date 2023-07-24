Ranking New York Mets SP Max Scherzer's Potential Landing Spots amid Trade Rumors

0 of 5

Al Bello/Getty Images

At 38 years old with a full no-trade clause, about $15 million in pro-rated salary still due this season, a $43.3 million player option for 2024 and his worst ERA (4.20) in over a decade, Max Scherzer really should be one of the most untradeable players in the majors.

Still, rumors and speculations of Scherzer on the move have been swirling over the past month. (ESPN's Buster Olney reported Sunday morning that the Mets are "measured sellers" heading into the trade deadline, specifically noting that Scherzer could be on the move.)

If the 46-52 New York Mets are willing to wave the white flag and start unloading salaries to both reduce this year's ginormous luxury tax payment and make some room in the budget to make a colossal offer to Shohei Ohtani in a few months—and if Scherzer is willing to waive his no-trade clause in pursuit of another ring—there will surely be teams interested in this three-time Cy Young winner who has made 27 career appearances in the postseason with a 3.58 ERA and an 11.1 K/9.

Unlike impending free agents Lucas Giolito and Marcus Stroman who will be pursued by roughly half of MLB, that 2024 option significantly limits the list of viable landing spots for Scherzer.

While Baltimore, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Milwaukee and Tampa Bay are each surely interested in trading for a starting pitcher or two, there's just no way those small-market clubs could/would commit 30%-50% of next year's payroll to one pitcher. (Though, if Cincinnati could find a way to bring in a guy who has a career line of 33.0 IP, 1 ER, 53 K in five starts at Great American Ballpark, that would be awesome.)

And the Mets aren't the only team with Ohtani on the brain. Every deep-pocketed team that reasonably could be in on a Scherzer trade is also a reasonable candidate to sign Ohtani and would need to figure out if it's possible to pay both in 2024 and still field a competent overall roster.

Still, we've come up with the five best spots where Scherzer could play out the rest of this season.

All references to farm system/prospect rankings come from our Joel Reuter, who shortly after the draft re-ranked all 30 farm systems and provided an updated top 100 prospects ranking (plus 50 honorable mentions).