Draymond Green Talks Warriors FA Rumors, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson with Paul George

Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green struck a reflective tone when discussing the franchise's success with the Big Three of he, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

During an interview on Podcast P with Paul George, the four-time All-Star said the constant pursuit of championships made it tough to understand the significance of their run in the bigger picture.

"I think that's something we just realized," he said. "Because when you're in it, it's hard to see. What I did know is, yeah, I don't think nobody can beat us. Us three together, nobody can beat us. But it wasn't like, 'Yo, this is something special.'"

Green said he's maintaining a line of communication with Curry and Thompson as he navigates through free agency this offseason. He doesn't want his teammates to be caught off guard if he agrees to a contract with another team.

The 33-year-old explained his mindset is indicative of the strong relationship he, Curry and Thompson share.

Green acknowledged there's a possibility the Warriors don't make him an offer that aligns with where he believes he's valued.

Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported Tuesday the Sacramento Kings, Portland Trail Blazers and Detroit Pistons "expected to make plays" at the very least.

But from the moment Green opted out of his contract, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported there was a mutual "desire" to extend his run in the Bay Area.

The departure of general manager Bob Myers seems to have changed little on that front.

Sending Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards in a reported trade for Chris Paul meant further abandoning the two-timeline plan. It was also impossible not to read into the symbolism of the deal when the dynamic between the 6'6" forward and Poole splintered the team a bit.

Letting Green walk would be a surprising decision for a franchise that's still clearly trying to squeeze at least one more title from its veteran core, and it would lead to obvious questions about the ultimate purpose of trading Poole.