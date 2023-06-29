Round 1 Winners and Losers at the 2023 NHL Draft

0 of 7

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

It was the worst-kept secret in hockey.

The Chicago Blackhawks surprised precisely no one when they made Canadian junior hockey sensation Connor Bedard the first overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, which got underway Wednesday with Round 1 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

The 17-year-old out of British Columbia has been one of the most hyped prospects in recent history and the 71 goals and 143 points he put up in just 57 games with the Western Hockey League's Regina Pats this past season did nothing to dampen the enthusiasm.

The Blackhawks won the right to select him when they vaulted past Columbus and Anaheim at the draft lottery last month and into the No. 1 selection position.

It was their first time in the top spot since 2007 when they grabbed Patrick Kane from the Ontario Hockey League's London Knights. Kane scored 446 goals, won a case full of individual awards and hoisted three Stanley Cups in a Chicago sweater before he was dealt to the New York Rangers just before the trade deadline in late February.

Bedard was ranked first among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting.

"It's incredible. I couldn't be happier. Can't wait to get started," he said on ESPN's broadcast.

Chicago opens its regular season against Pittsburgh and Sidney Crosby, Bedard's favorite player as a kid, on October 10. Assuming he makes the opening-night roster, Bedard is set to meet his idol, who debuted in the NHL the year Bedard was born, in his own NHL debut.

"If that happens," he said, "I don't think you could script it any better."

Rounds two through seven of the 2023 draft will air at 11 a.m. ET on Friday on ESPN/ESPN+.

The B/R ice hockey team was on hand for all Wednesday's festivities and came up with a list of the real winners and losers from the selection show's opening round. Read on to take a look at our picks and drop a comment or two to let us know how we did.