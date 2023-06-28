Brook Lopez Rumors: Rockets Contract 'Not Happening;' Bucks Reunion More Likely

Eric Espada/NBAE via Getty Images

While the Houston Rockets have plenty of cap space to make significant additions this offseason, it sounds like their interest in Brook Lopez has been overstated.

Per Michael Grange of Sportsnet, one source with knowledge of the Rockets' situation said it's "not happening" when asked about Lopez signing with the team.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported Wednesday that Lopez is seen as increasingly likely to return to the Milwaukee Bucks.

"In related news, league sources say that Milwaukee is indeed in a promising position when it comes to re-signing both Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez," Stein wrote. "My sense is that a new deal for Middleton is all but assured at this point, while word is Lopez—despite Houston's well-chronicled interest and the presumed threat to a Rockets bid would carry—is likewise leaning toward a Bucks return."

The Rockets aren't exactly desperate to give away their money, but they do seem ready to leave the company of the cellar-dwellers in the Western Conference. One reason they can be aggressive is they have close to $58 million in cap space available.

There was a thought after the Philadelphia 76ers' season came to an end that James Harden would opt out of his deal and go back to Houston, per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

As free agency has gotten closer, it seems like the Sixers feel confident about their chances of retaining Harden. ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on Tuesday's episode of Get Up they are "operating like they've got a good chance" to keep the 10-time All-Star and other suitors "seem to be looking elsewhere."

Fred VanVleet has been connected to the Rockets, with Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer noting they are "considering short-term, high-salary contracts" for free agents and could present the 29-year-old with a two-year deal worth $80 million to entice him to leave the Toronto Raptors.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported during the 2023 NBA draft that Houston was considered a "major threat" to sign Lopez. The Bucks have every incentive to keep him, as he's a valuable player for them on both ends of the court and they are trying to win a title next season.

If the Rockets miss out on Lopez, they could look to Dillon Brooks as a defensive stopper. Stein reported Monday they will be "strong contenders" to sign the veteran small forward.

Given how much cap space is available to Houston's front office and with Ime Udoka taking over as head coach, it won't be a surprise to see the team land multiple notable free agents. It's just a matter of finding the players who are ready and willing to take the team's offer when free agency begins on Friday at 6 p.m. ET.