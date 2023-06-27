NBA Rumors: 76ers 'Operating' James Harden Signs New Contract; Suitors Ended Pursuit

AP Photo/Derik Hamilton

The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly like their chances of signing superstar guard James Harden to a new contract in free agency.

Appearing Tuesday on Get Up, ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst said the Sixers are "operating like" they will retain Harden after his other suitors seemingly moved on to other options.

Windhorst also discussed what type of contract Harden could ultimately land in Philly:

"The 76ers are operating like they've got a good chance to keep James Harden. Other teams out there that are Harden suitors seem to be looking elsewhere. I will say that a year ago, there was the same sort of uncertainty that James Harden emerged with this sort of surprising deal structure that he negotiated pretty much directly with [president of basketball operations] Daryl Morey. He doesn't use an agent traditionally. He consults agents, but he really talks with Daryl directly. So, last year included a pay cut and an option for this upcoming season. I do not think he's going to take that option for $35 million because I think he can get more just staying there.

"The question to me is going to be if he remains in Philadelphia, what is that deal structure? Is he looking for a three- or four-year deal or does he sign short again? And what does Daryl Morey have in ancillary moves around him that he has discussed with him? I think James Harden is going to remain a 76er, but that doesn't mean that there's not some question marks surrounding how it's going to play out."

Harden has until Thursday to decide whether he wants to opt in for the final year of his contract in 2023-24, or opt out and become a free agent.

The Sixers acquired Harden in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets during the 2021-22 season, and they then signed him to a two-year, $68.64 million deal in free agency.

It was a somewhat surprising move since there was some belief that Harden could get a max contract elsewhere, but he took less on a shorter-term deal to chase a championship in Philadelphia.

The 76ers were once again among the top teams in the Eastern Conference last season, and they even had the NBA MVP in center Joel Embiid, but their campaign ended in disappointment again with a second-round playoff exit.

While the Sixers have made six straight playoff appearances, they have failed to make it beyond the second round in any of them.

Even so, Harden did seem to be a good fit last season, as he complemented the offensive ability of Embiid and Tyrese Maxey well.

During his nine seasons with the Houston Rockets, Harden was a nine-time All-Star, three-time scoring champion and one-time NBA MVP, but his game has evolved significantly since then.

His scoring average last season of 21.0 points per game was his lowest since his final season with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2011-12, but he also led the NBA with 10.7 assists per game.

The Sixers can ill afford to lose that type of playmaker, especially since their other starting guard in Maxey is much more of a scorer.

There has previously been rumors and speculation galore about Harden going back to Houston due both to his roots there and the fact that the Rockets have the most salary cap room in the NBA by far.

Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer even reported last month that anonymous NBA executives expected Harden to return to the Rockets in free agency.

The narrative seems to be changing now, though, and remaining in Philadelphia may be the best option for all parties involved.

Agreeing to another two-year deal with a player option would allow Harden to continue taking things on a year-to-year basis, but if the soon-to-be 34-year-old veteran desires more long-term stability this time around, the Sixers may have no choice other than to give him three or four years due to the lack of other options available to them.