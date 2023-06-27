X

    Tobias Harris Defends His Value, Says Casual 76ers Fans Would Trade Him for a Cookie

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJune 27, 2023

    BOSTON, MA - MAY 14: Tobias Harris #12 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics on May 14, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Philadelphia 76ers may have to make some moves this offseason after losing in the second round for the third straight season, which has led to plenty of speculation about some of their key players.

    Tobias Harris is no exception, as his name has popped up in trade rumors at times.

    He seems to be tired of it.

    "Trade speculation, you know, casual Sixers fans, they'll trade me for a Crumbl Cookie," Harris said during an interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia. "But at the end of the day, they have to realize, like, you know, you're not getting a 6'9" forward back who can, you know, damn near shoot 40 percent from three, guard other teams' best player, shoot, post-up, drive, play 70-plus games a year."

    NBC Sports Philadelphia @NBCSPhilly

    "Casual Sixers fans, they'll trade me for a Crumbl Cookie."<br><br>Tobias Harris chimes in on the trade speculation surrounding him. ⤵️ <a href="https://t.co/8GdU3N9cYw">pic.twitter.com/8GdU3N9cYw</a>

    Harris is correct about his versatility. He averaged 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 50.1 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from deep in 74 contests this past season.

    Yet he was often overshadowed by Joel Embiid and James Harden in the team's lineup and is a logical trade piece since he is entering the final year of his contract and could leave next offseason without the return that would come back in a trade.

    Chance are, that return would be more than a Crumbl Cookie if the 76ers did make the move.

    Tobias Harris Defends His Value, Says Casual 76ers Fans Would Trade Him for a Cookie
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon