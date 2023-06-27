Tobias Harris Defends His Value, Says Casual 76ers Fans Would Trade Him for a Cookie

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers may have to make some moves this offseason after losing in the second round for the third straight season, which has led to plenty of speculation about some of their key players.

Tobias Harris is no exception, as his name has popped up in trade rumors at times.

He seems to be tired of it.

"Trade speculation, you know, casual Sixers fans, they'll trade me for a Crumbl Cookie," Harris said during an interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia. "But at the end of the day, they have to realize, like, you know, you're not getting a 6'9" forward back who can, you know, damn near shoot 40 percent from three, guard other teams' best player, shoot, post-up, drive, play 70-plus games a year."

Harris is correct about his versatility. He averaged 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 50.1 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from deep in 74 contests this past season.

Yet he was often overshadowed by Joel Embiid and James Harden in the team's lineup and is a logical trade piece since he is entering the final year of his contract and could leave next offseason without the return that would come back in a trade.

Chance are, that return would be more than a Crumbl Cookie if the 76ers did make the move.