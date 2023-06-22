Tobias Harris Trade Rumors: Cavs, Pistons, Pacers Have Inquired About 76ers Forward

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly asking for significant return packages in trade discussions centered around Tobias Harris.

According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Detroit Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers have all looked into whether Harris is available. Pompey noted teams believe Philadelphia is asking for "outrageous packages in return" and "will only make a deal that would be hard to pass up."

While the asking price would suggest a deal is unlikely at best, it should be noted Harris is entering the final season of his contract.

Philadelphia also doesn't have any picks in Thursday's NBA draft, so the team could see something of an opportunity to perhaps land some selections and move on from Harris before he potentially leaves in free agency next offseason anyway.

He could be a veteran leader for a young Detroit team, provide a solid frontcourt piece for the Cavaliers after they were drastically outplayed by the New York Knicks' bigs in the playoffs or fill the power forward role for the Pacers as part of a talented frontcourt tandem with Myles Turner.

Harris is often overshadowed in Philadelphia thanks to the presence of Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and others, but he is a consistent playmaker who can stretch the defense by hitting from the outside, help on the boards and fill lanes as a cutter.

He averaged 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 50.1 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from deep last season for a 76ers squad that reached the second round of the playoffs.

The Tennessee product has averaged as many as 20.0 points per game in a season and should still be in his prime at 30 years old.

That potentially makes Harris an attractive trade piece, although it reportedly seems like the 76ers will hold onto him ahead of Thursday's draft.