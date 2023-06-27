NBA Trade Rumors: Bulls, Raptors, Pelicans, Hawks Tabbed for 'Major Moves' by Execs

Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

In an NBA offseason without many high-profile free agents, teams with valuable trade assets might have the ability to control of player movement this summer.

Per GQ's Howard Beck, four teams that rival clubs are keeping an eye on to make "major moves" this offseason are the Chicago Bulls, Toronto Raptors, New Orleans Pelicans and Atlanta Hawks.

Three of those four teams have an All-Star-level player whose futures have been uncertain. Zion Williamson's name was floated around as a potential trade candidate when the Pelicans were rumored to be interested in trading up for the No. 2 or 3 pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst did report Williamson was "never out there" in trade talks, and it was "only a discussion about whether or not the Pelicans could somehow get picks two or three to get Scoot Henderson" if they included the 22-year-old in a potential offer.

The Bulls have to figure out a long-term direction at some point. Lonzo Ball is likely going to miss all of next season as he recovers from ongoing knee problems that have required three surgeries since Jan. 2022.

Sean Deveney of Heavy.com reported in May the team is "open to reshaping its roster" around Zach LaVine. If that ends up being the case, DeMar DeRozan could find himself on the trade block as he enters the final season of his three-year, $81.9 million contract.

Fred VanVleet and Jakob Poeltl are key free agents for the Raptors. It's unclear if re-signing either or both of them is factored into the equation of Toronto potentially making major moves.

The Hawks have already made one move that opens up a lot of possibilities. They finally put an end to the three-year John Collins trade saga on Monday by agreeing to send him to the Utah Jazz for Rudy Gay and a future second-round pick, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski noted the deal also creates at $25.3 million trade exception for the Hawks. Head coach Quin Snyder is entering his first full season in Atlanta and may be looking to take the roster in a different direction coming off back-to-back first-round playoff losses.