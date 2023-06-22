Zion Williamson Rumors: Pelicans Star Was 'Never out There' on Trade Block amid Buzz

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

It turns out the trade speculation around New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson was a lot of talk with no substance behind it.

On Thursday's episode of Get Up, ESPN's Brian Windhorst said the two-time All-Star was "never out there" for a potential trade:

"I don't think so, because Mitch Kupchak, the general manager of the Charlotte Hornets came out yesterday and said they're almost 100 percent going to use the pick at number two, and all signs point to the Blazers using the pick at number three. Those are the spots the Pelicans were interested in moving up to because they had such an affinity for Scoot Henderson. Zion Williamson was never out there on the trade market. He was only a discussion about whether or not the Pelicans could somehow get picks two or three to get Scoot Henderson, that doesn't appear likely. I think this is a different issue, I think the Pelicans are going to move forward and try to get Zion healthy and try to get him going this fall."

Williamson trade rumors have been percolating recently amid reports about his relationship with Pelicans management.

The Ringer's Bill Simmons said on his podcast earlier this week the "Zion thing is a real, real, real, subplot" and someone he trusts said the two-time All-Star "will not be on [the Pelicans] by Thursday."

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported earlier this month the Pelicans were trying to trade up in the draft in an attempt to land Scoot Henderson.

Williamson became an obvious trade candidate in that potential scenario, especially because of the rumblings about his relationship with the Pelicans.

Windhorst previously said on his podcast there "is no relationship between Zion and the organization" and a "minimal relationship between Zion and his teammates, from what I understand."

The Pelicans were on the verge of being a force in the Western Conference last season before Williamson went down with a hamstring injury on Jan. 2. They were in third place with a 23-14 record at that point, but went 19-27 without him after that.

Availability has been the biggest issue for Williamson in his NBA career thus far. The 22-year-old has only played 114 games over the past four seasons. He's been electric when he does play, averaging 25.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.