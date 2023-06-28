Rhea Ripley and 15 Stars Under 30 Who Will Shape WWE for the Next Decade

0 of 16

WWE

The WWE roster is an ever-changing cast of characters. New stars are constantly cycled in to replace people who have retired due to age, release or injury.

Over the many decades the company has been in business, hundreds of names have come and gone, some with more fanfare than others. We have seen big stars like John Cena dominate for more than a decade, and we've seen people barely make a blip on the radar before fading away.

As each generation passes the torch, a new group of young, hungry individuals stands poised to take over and carry the promotion until it's their time to move on.

For about the last decade, WWE has used NXT and its Performance Center in Florida as its training ground for new talents. Even those who have had long careers in the indies before signing with WWE tend to spend a little time in NXT so management can judge their potential. A few have bypassed this process like AJ Styles, but not many.

The current crop of young wrestlers across the industry is what will keep the business thriving for years to come, and WWE has a few of those under its own roof.

Let's take a look at some of the most promising young Superstars under 30 who will help shape the next generation of WWE programming.