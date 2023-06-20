MJF and 15 Stars Under 30 Who Will Shape AEW for the Next Decade

0 of 16

AEW

Pro wrestling must evolve and change with the times, and as that happens, new stars emerge to carry the business into the next era.

Today's adult fans grew up watching their favorites do battle, but as we have gotten older, fewer of the stars we loved are around. Sting, Dustin Rhodes, Chris Jericho, Rey Mysterio, Edge, Christian and The Hardys are some of the last remaining names from the previous millennium who are still wrestling for a major promotion.

Even the generation that came after them is readying to retire. John Cena, Randy Orton and Brock Lesnar are all closer to the end of their careers than the beginning.

Pro wrestling is a revolving door of talent. Every decade or so, there is a changing of the guard when a new set of stars take the reins.

Right now, All Elite Wrestling has a wealth of talent who are all under the age of 30 and could help shape the company's future for the next decade.