    Raptors Rumors: O.G. Anunoby to Leave Rich Paul, Klutch Sports and Hire New Agent

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 26, 2023

    Toronto Raptors star O.G. Anunoby is changing representation, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

    Stein reported the 6'7" forward is moving on from Rich Paul-owned Klutch Sports. Omar Wilkes was his agent with Klutch.

    The decision comes as Anunoby has been the subject of regular trade speculation. He's due to earn $18.6 million in the 2023-24 season and has a $20 million player option for 2024-25.

