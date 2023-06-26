Raptors Rumors: O.G. Anunoby to Leave Rich Paul, Klutch Sports and Hire New Agent

Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images

Toronto Raptors star O.G. Anunoby is changing representation, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

Stein reported the 6'7" forward is moving on from Rich Paul-owned Klutch Sports. Omar Wilkes was his agent with Klutch.

The decision comes as Anunoby has been the subject of regular trade speculation. He's due to earn $18.6 million in the 2023-24 season and has a $20 million player option for 2024-25.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.