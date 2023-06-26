Derrick Rose Rumors: Suns, Bulls, Bucks Linked as Landing Spots for Former Knicks PG

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

After the Knicks declined their $15.6 million team option on Derrick Rose for the 2023-24 season, it appears that the three-time All-Star could have some intriguing suitors.

Longtime NBA insider Marc Stein reported that while a return to Madison Square Garden is not out of the question, the Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls might all pursue him as well.

"Phoenix, Milwaukee and Chicago have all quickly been cited as teams expected to have a level of interest in former MVP Derrick Rose after the Knicks declined to pick up their $15.6 million team option on Rose for next season," Stein wrote. "The Knicks are likewise expected to ask Rose to return at a lower number if he does not sign elsewhere."

Rose is not the generational player he once was, but still could hold value as a depth piece.

He averaged 5.6 points, 1.7 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 27 games last season.

Rose was linked to Phoenix as a potential buyout candidate this past season, and could provide a cheap veteran presence on a team that has championship aspirations. The situation in Milwaukee is similar, as the franchise had the best record in the NBA during the regular season but fell in the first round to the Miami Heat.

Chicago is the most intriguing option, although probably not if Rose is after a ring.

He won the 2010-11 MVP while playing for the organization, grew up in Chicago and a homecoming would likely be well-received. Despite the nostalgia, Chicago is coming off of a 40-42 season that saw an end in the play-in tournament. He could provide some relief with Lonzo Ball staring at a potential season-long absence.

Free agency is set to open June 30th.