Derrick Rose's Top Landing Spots After Knicks Reportedly Decline Contract Option

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

After spending most of the 2022-23 season on the bench, Derrick Rose's tenure with the New York Knicks is coming to an end.

Per The Athletic's Fred Katz, the Knicks are declining their $15.6 million option on the 2010-11 NBA MVP's contract.

It was actually a surprise that Rose made it through all of last season on New York's roster. Head coach Tom Thibodeau dropped him from the rotation in early December, and he appeared in only one game after Dec. 31.

To his credit, Rose took the move in stride and was grateful to have the opportunity to be in the NBA.

"I've learned a simple lesson: Still being here," Rose told Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium on Dec. 20. "For one, I'm very appreciative to understand my role. I'm not here for entitlement, I'm not here feeling like I need minutes or anything like that. I'm just here to win and try to help the young guys out. I never thought I'd be in this position. I never thought I'd be playing this many years."

Having played only 53 games over the past two seasons combined, the 34-year-old might not have a robust free-agent market. But he could provide some punch on offense for a playoff contender in need of guard depth.

Milwaukee Bucks

If there's an early favorite to sign Rose, the Milwaukee Bucks make a lot of sense. They had at least some interest in him leading up to the trade deadline in February, according to longtime NBA insider Marc Stein, but no deal came together at the time.

Milwaukee eventually pivoted to acquire Jae Crowder from the Phoenix Suns as part of a four-team trade on Feb. 9. The 32-year-old wound up being a disappointment for the Bucks, going 0-of-6 from three-point range in the first three playoff games against the Miami Heat before being dropped from the rotation.

Rose may not have been significantly better in a playoff setting for the Bucks, but his ball-handling ability would have given them more versatility on offense.

New head coach Adrian Griffin is also plenty familiar with Rose. The 48-year-old was an assistant on Thibodeau's staff with the Chicago Bulls for five seasons from 2010-11 to 2014-15.

Rose's MVP season coincided with Griffin's first season on Chicago's coaching staff. The backup points guards currently on Milwaukee's roster are Jevon Carter and Goran Dragić.

Adding Rose into that mix wouldn't be a bad move for a Bucks team that seems unlikely to make any big moves this summer, especially if they are able to re-sign Khris Middleton after he declined his $40.4 million player option for next season.

Chicago Bulls

Bulls president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas and general manager Marc Eversley are in a potentially difficult situation this summer. They currently have three players under contract for at least $20 million in 2023-24, and both Nikola Vučević and Coby White are headed into free agency.

One of the players making at least $20 million is Lonzo Ball, who is expected to miss all of next season as he continues to rehab from a lingering knee injury. He hasn't appeared in a game since Jan. 14, 2022.

Although the Bulls have an expensive roster that finished 40-42 last season, Matt Moore of the Action Network reported Tuesday that there's "a feeling in league circles that the Bulls are set to run it back next season" because no one has come close to making a major trade offer for Zach LaVine.

A reunion with the Bulls would make a lot of sense for both sides. Rose could be looking to find an opportunity that will allow him to play.

The Bulls need depth at point guard with Ball likely unavailable, Patrick Beverley set to become an unrestricted free agent, and White and Ayo Dosunmu eligible for restricted free agency.

Cleveland Cavaliers

While the Cavs don't need to be in the market for another guard, Rose could help a young, ascending Eastern Conference team in the right circumstances.

Cleveland's top four players—Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen—are all going to be 27 or younger at the start of the 2023-24 season.

While Mitchell had a lot of playoff experience under his belt from his time with the Utah Jazz and Allen played two postseason series with the Brooklyn Nets, this roster still looked overmatched under the bright lights against the Knicks in the first round.

One big reason why the Cavs were unable to keep up with New York in the playoffs was a lack of depth. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff had to play all four members that quartet at least 37.5 minutes per game in the series as a result.

It didn't help that Mobley and Allen were both held to fewer than 10 points per game against the Knicks.

The lack of scoring punch off the bench was a trend that carried over from the regular season. The Cavs' reserves had the third-worst offensive rating, ahead of only the Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors.

Prior to last season, Rose was a fantastic scorer off the bench for the previous four years. He averaged 16.2 points per game on 47.7 percent shooting in 177 appearances during that span. In only 26 games, Rose shot 42.6 percent on catch-and-shoot threes during the 2021-22 season.

Cleveland needs more perimeter shooting and players capable of executing on catch-and-shoot opportunities. Rose comes with plenty of question marks after sitting out most of last season, but his upside could help improve an offense that had the slowest pace in the league.