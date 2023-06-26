Woj: Hawks 'Expected' to Be in 'Deal-Making Mode' After John Collins Trade to Jazz

AP Photo/John Bazemore, File

The Atlanta Hawks may not be done after finalizing a trade headlined by John Collins.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Hawks are working toward a deal sending Collins to the Utah Jazz for Rudy Gay and a second-round pick. Wojnarowski added Atlanta is "expected to continue to be in a deal-making mode this offseason" and could climb into the luxury tax for the right upgrades.

It's tough to frame Monday's trade as anything other than a salary dump.

Per Wojnarowski, Atlanta is getting back Rudy Gay and a future second-round pick for a 25-year-old forward who's averaging 15.8 points and 8.0 rebounds for his career. From the outside, it certainly looks like the team almost exclusively wanted to offload the $78.5 million that's still left on Collins' contract.

There's no question the Hawks now have more flexibility to address the roster.

Now, the challenge for president of basketball operations Landry Fields is to make the most of those new avenues. Getting pennies on the dollar in return for Collins is a worthwhile bargain if the cap savings becomes one or more meaningful additions.

Coming off the Hawks' first-round playoff exit, Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley cited the Chicago Bulls' Patrick Williams, Toronto Raptors' O.G. Anunoby and Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown as three ideal trade candidates.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported Saturday that Atlanta covets a different Raptors star, Pascal Siakam, but that Toronto isn't budging on a deal.

It remains to be seen whether Fields has the assets at his disposal to make a blockbuster agreement happen, but the trade exception created by shedding Collins is helpful in that pursuit.

For now, the Hawks won't earn a passing grade on the return from finally jettisoning the 6'9" forward. But it's tough to view the full context surrounding the transaction until more of the offseason unfolds.