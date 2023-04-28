Ranking Hawks' Top Trade Targets After 2023 NBA Playoff Loss

1 of 3

Brock Williams-Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

After unloading so many assets in the Murray deal (three firsts and a swap), Atlanta could be operating with a limited trade budget.

Still, if the Chicago Bulls are anxious to build a winner around Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, maybe Atlanta can exploit that urgency and flip some of its win-now talent for Patrick Williams.

The No. 4 pick in 2020 hasn't exactly stormed out of the gate to open his career, but he's also done nothing to lower his towering two-way ceiling. He could step in and provide the Hawks with perimeter defense and a reliable three-ball, and if the Hawks find a way to up his offensive assertiveness, he could give them so much more.

In other words, he could add something to this squad right now and potentially add more down the line. Since Trae Young is still only 24 years old, the Hawks have a little time to wait on Williams' development.

