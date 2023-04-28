Ranking Hawks' Top Trade Targets After 2023 NBA Playoff Loss

Ranking Hawks' Top Trade Targets After 2023 NBA Playoff LossApril 28, 2023
The Atlanta Hawks paid a small fortune to land Dejounte Murray during the 2022 NBA season.
Whatever they envisioned for the 2022-23 campaign could not have been this. Atlanta, an Eastern Conference finalist just two seasons back, fell in the first round to the Boston Celtics.
So, it's back to the drawing board for the Hawks, who loom as one of the biggest wild cards of the upcoming offseason. Atlanta has several intriguing trade candidates (John Collins says hello), but after buying big on Murray, it might be looking to add instead of subtract.
3. Patrick Williams, Chicago Bulls
After unloading so many assets in the Murray deal (three firsts and a swap), Atlanta could be operating with a limited trade budget.
Still, if the Chicago Bulls are anxious to build a winner around Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, maybe Atlanta can exploit that urgency and flip some of its win-now talent for Patrick Williams.
The No. 4 pick in 2020 hasn't exactly stormed out of the gate to open his career, but he's also done nothing to lower his towering two-way ceiling. He could step in and provide the Hawks with perimeter defense and a reliable three-ball, and if the Hawks find a way to up his offensive assertiveness, he could give them so much more.
In other words, he could add something to this squad right now and potentially add more down the line. Since Trae Young is still only 24 years old, the Hawks have a little time to wait on Williams' development.
2. O.G. Anunoby, Toronto Raptors
The Hawks learned this season that the addition of Murray didn't do enough to fix their defense. Swinging a deal for O.G. Anunoby—likely at the cost of John Collins and sweeteners—might do the trick.
Anunoby cracks the league's shortlist of its very best defenders. There are better post defenders and perimeter stoppers, but few players who can execute both roles at such a high level.
Anunoby also manages to find himself in a constant state of evolution on offense. Defense remains his calling card, but there are nights he'll convince you he could become a go-to option or strong No. 2 at some point.
An Anunoby trade would effectively empty Atlanta's asset collection, but if the Hawks see him as their missing piece, that's a price they can (and probably should) pay.
1. Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics
Is a Jaylen Brown trade likely this summer? Not at all, but who knows what impact a premature playoff exit by Boston could have?
After all, Brown has free agency awaiting him in 2024, if he doesn't ink an extension between now and then. And when given the chance to publicly commit to the franchise long-term, he didn't exactly go that route.
"We'll see how they feel about me over time and I feel about them over time," Brown told The Ringer's Logan Murdock. "Hopefully, whatever it is, it makes sense. But I will stay where I'm wanted. I will stay where I'm needed and treated correct."
If Brown hits the trade block, Atlanta should offer the sun, moon and stars to Boston. He is exactly what this team needs, simultaneously scratching itches for defense, shooting, secondary scoring (and distributing) and star power. Oh, and he hails from nearby Marietta, so maybe that moves the Hawks up a few rungs on his list of preferred destinations.