Suns Rumors: Jabari Parker, Stanley Johnson Scheduled for Free-Agent Workouts

Suns Rumors: Jabari Parker, Stanley Johnson Scheduled for Free-Agent WorkoutsJune 26, 2023
The Phoenix Suns are set to host a free-agent workout on Wednesday with some recognizable faces.
Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported that Jabari Parker and Stanley Johnson will be among the attendees at the workout.
Parker, the 2014 No. 2 overall pick, did not play in the NBA in 2022-23 and has dealt with injuries throughout his career. He has averaged 14.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists over his eight-season career, but he has not averaged double-digit points since 2019-20. His most recent stint came with the Boston Celtics in 2021-22.
Johnson, the 2015 No. 8 pick, has career averages of 6.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He spent the 2022-23 season with the San Antonio Spurs.
The Suns recently traded for Bradley Beal, and now have $161.5 million tied up in Beal, Deandre Ayton, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. While an Ayton trade may be imminent, finding low-salary players will be crucial for the Suns going forward.
Both Parker and Johnson are coming off of veterans minimum contracts and would be candidates for that form of a deal again.
Phoenix currently has eight players under contract for 2023-24 and are already projected to have a luxury tax bill north of $16 million.
The Suns went 45-37 and reached the Western Conference semi-finals in 2022-23.