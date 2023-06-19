Deandre Ayton's Suns Future Debated by NBA Twitter After Reported Bradley Beal Trade

Deandre Ayton's Suns Future Debated by NBA Twitter After Reported Bradley Beal TradeJune 19, 2023
In the aftermath of the Bradley Beal trade, the future of Deandre Ayton in Phoenix is a bit uncertain.
Beal joins a core that includes Ayton, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, but those four players would command a staggering $161.5 million combined. This number puts them in a difficult situation with the salary cap, as filling the roster around those four is basically impossible.
With Beal being newly acquired, and Durant and Booker being clear untouchables, that leaves the 2018 first overall pick as the odd man out if the team decided to make a move. Ayton is set to make $32.4 million in 2023-24 and is under contract through the 2025-26 season.
Still, having Ayton, who averaged 18 points and 10 rebounds in 22-23, gives the team a potential foil for other top centers, including Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić. However, given Jokić's dominance in the Western Conference semi-finals, that foil effect may not be worth his price tag.
Ayton's future with the team was a debate on Twitter following the trade, and many fans felt like the Suns should cut bait, even if his trade value is lower than it could be.
Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The Suns now only have four players under guaranteed contracts:<br><br>Kevin Durant<br>Devin Booker<br>Bradley Beal<br>Deandre Ayton<br><br>$161.5M total for those four and not much flexibility to make more changes.<br><br>The big question: Does Ayton get moved?<br><br>I'd bring back free agents TJ Warren, Josh… <a href="https://t.co/nUnXGTp1Ox">https://t.co/nUnXGTp1Ox</a>
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Suns acquire Bradley Beal without giving up Deandre Ayton, who will now presumably be used in a separate trade to add much-needed depth around their superstar trio.<br><br>Suns are nowhere close to finished making big moves. <a href="https://t.co/DpstWULf3r">https://t.co/DpstWULf3r</a>
While this seemed to be the majority opinion, some felt less confident about the chances a deal could get done. The possibility of the fireworks the four players could produce was also considered.
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
I'm curious to see what happens with Deandre Ayton. Do the Suns trade him for depth? Or do they keep him and hope he can be their defensive anchor?<a href="https://twitter.com/wojespn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@wojespn</a> has described Ayton's market as "lean" and said PHX has to prepare for the "very likely possibility" that Ayton is back.
With free agency set to begin June 30, the Suns will likely look to make a decision on his future sooner rather than later.