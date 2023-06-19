X

    Deandre Ayton's Suns Future Debated by NBA Twitter After Reported Bradley Beal Trade

    Jack MurrayJune 19, 2023

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MAY 07: Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns reacts after scoring against the Denver Nuggets during the first half of Game Four of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals at Footprint Center on May 07, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Nuggets 129-124. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    In the aftermath of the Bradley Beal trade, the future of Deandre Ayton in Phoenix is a bit uncertain.

    Beal joins a core that includes Ayton, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, but those four players would command a staggering $161.5 million combined. This number puts them in a difficult situation with the salary cap, as filling the roster around those four is basically impossible.

    With Beal being newly acquired, and Durant and Booker being clear untouchables, that leaves the 2018 first overall pick as the odd man out if the team decided to make a move. Ayton is set to make $32.4 million in 2023-24 and is under contract through the 2025-26 season.

    Still, having Ayton, who averaged 18 points and 10 rebounds in 22-23, gives the team a potential foil for other top centers, including Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić. However, given Jokić's dominance in the Western Conference semi-finals, that foil effect may not be worth his price tag.

    Ayton's future with the team was a debate on Twitter following the trade, and many fans felt like the Suns should cut bait, even if his trade value is lower than it could be.

    Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

    The Suns now only have four players under guaranteed contracts:<br><br>Kevin Durant<br>Devin Booker<br>Bradley Beal<br>Deandre Ayton<br><br>$161.5M total for those four and not much flexibility to make more changes.<br><br>The big question: Does Ayton get moved?<br><br>I'd bring back free agents TJ Warren, Josh… <a href="https://t.co/nUnXGTp1Ox">https://t.co/nUnXGTp1Ox</a>

    Deandre Ayton's Suns Future Debated by NBA Twitter After Reported Bradley Beal Trade
    Sean Barnard @Sean_Barnard1

    The Suns next move should absolutely be trying to trade Deandre Ayton for some role players to fill out the roster<br><br>Ideally get a true point guard in the deal

    Andy Bailey @AndrewDBailey

    The Suns need to be able to turn Deandre Ayton into a couple contributors, but I'm not sure his trade value is up there.

    John Fanta @John_Fanta

    As great as the trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal can be, the Suns big issue still exists: a major lack of depth. What will Phoenix's supporting cast look like? What happens to DeAndre Ayton? I'm sure the Suns will look to move him, but the market seems dry.

    Evan Sidery @esidery

    The Suns acquire Bradley Beal without giving up Deandre Ayton, who will now presumably be used in a separate trade to add much-needed depth around their superstar trio.<br><br>Suns are nowhere close to finished making big moves. <a href="https://t.co/DpstWULf3r">https://t.co/DpstWULf3r</a>

    J.E. Skeets @jeskeets

    So which two or three players are the Suns trading Deandre Ayton for?

    While this seemed to be the majority opinion, some felt less confident about the chances a deal could get done. The possibility of the fireworks the four players could produce was also considered.

    Swipa @SwipaCam

    Devin Booker<br>Bradley Beal<br>Torrey Craig<br>Kevin Durant<br>Deandre Ayton<br><br>Top 4 Team in the NBA <a href="https://t.co/tbvINgqEV6">https://t.co/tbvINgqEV6</a>

    Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

    I'm curious to see what happens with Deandre Ayton. Do the Suns trade him for depth? Or do they keep him and hope he can be their defensive anchor?<a href="https://twitter.com/wojespn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@wojespn</a> has described Ayton's market as "lean" and said PHX has to prepare for the "very likely possibility" that Ayton is back.

    Zona @ZonaHoops_

    This entirely changes how I feel about Deandre Ayton at this point as well. <br><br>I mean, you could still cash him in for depth, but now it's not as make or break as it was 30 minutes ago. <br><br>Let Vogel cook with him if the offers aren't worth your time.

    With free agency set to begin June 30, the Suns will likely look to make a decision on his future sooner rather than later.