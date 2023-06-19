Deandre Ayton's Suns Future Debated by NBA Twitter After Reported Bradley Beal Trade

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

In the aftermath of the Bradley Beal trade, the future of Deandre Ayton in Phoenix is a bit uncertain.

Beal joins a core that includes Ayton, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, but those four players would command a staggering $161.5 million combined. This number puts them in a difficult situation with the salary cap, as filling the roster around those four is basically impossible.

With Beal being newly acquired, and Durant and Booker being clear untouchables, that leaves the 2018 first overall pick as the odd man out if the team decided to make a move. Ayton is set to make $32.4 million in 2023-24 and is under contract through the 2025-26 season.

Still, having Ayton, who averaged 18 points and 10 rebounds in 22-23, gives the team a potential foil for other top centers, including Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić. However, given Jokić's dominance in the Western Conference semi-finals, that foil effect may not be worth his price tag.

Ayton's future with the team was a debate on Twitter following the trade, and many fans felt like the Suns should cut bait, even if his trade value is lower than it could be.

While this seemed to be the majority opinion, some felt less confident about the chances a deal could get done. The possibility of the fireworks the four players could produce was also considered.

With free agency set to begin June 30, the Suns will likely look to make a decision on his future sooner rather than later.