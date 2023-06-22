Report: Bradley Beal Trade to Suns Finalized; Wizards' Full Draft Pick Haul Revealed

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

The Washington Wizards' rebuild has officially begun.

Washington's trade of Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns was finalized Thursday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, and the franchise landed some big assets in exchange for the veteran guard.

The Suns are sending six second-round draft picks and four first-round pick swaps to the Wizards as part of the trade for Beal. The first-round pick swaps are in 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030.

Here's a full breakdown of the move:

To Washington Wizards:

Second-round picks in 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 and 2030

First-round pick swaps in 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030



Chris Paul (Reportedly flipped to Golden State Warriors for Jordan Poole)

Landry Shamet

Cash

To Phoenix Suns:

Bradley Beal

Isaiah Todd

Jordan Goodwin

With the Beal trade having been finalized, the Wizards can now work on finalizing their reported trade for Poole.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday that the Wizards are sending Paul to the Warriors in exchange for Poole, a 2030 protected first-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick.

Beal, a three-time All-Star, should be a great asset in the Phoenix lineup alongside Devin Booker and Kevin Durant in 2023-24 and beyond.

The 29-year-old is coming off a 2022-23 campaign in which he averaged 23.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 50 games while shooting 50.6 percent from the floor and 36.5 percent from deep.

After spending the first 11 years of his career in Washington, which found little-to-no success in the postseason, playing for a potential title contender in 2023-24 is going to be a big step up for Beal.

Paul, meanwhile, will be an interesting fit in the Golden State lineup alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. He could take much of the ball-handling duties off Curry, who could then be solely focused on scoring.

Paul is considered one of the best playmakers in the NBA, and he's coming off a 2022-23 season in which he averaged 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists in 59 games while shooting 44.0 percent from the floor and 37.5 percent from deep.

After being eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals last season, the Warriors need to continue bringing in assets if they hope to continue maximizing their championship window with Curry still on board.

With Poole off to Washington, the franchise's next priority should be to re-sign Draymond Green, who has been instrumental in its success over the last several seasons.

Poole, who is just 24, could be a big piece of the Wizards' rebuild, though he's going to have to be patient as Washington builds its roster with young talent through the draft over the next several seasons.