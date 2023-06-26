MLB Trade Rumors: Andrew McCutchen Eyed By Rangers; Pirates 'Not Prepared' to Deal

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Andrew McCutchen could be headed to the Lone Star State this season, but the move is reliant on a shift in approach from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported that the Texas Rangers have shown interest in McCutchen, but the Pirates are not currently interested in selling.

The five-time All-Star reunited with the Pirates, with whom he spent the first nine seasons of his career and won the 2013 NL MVP, this past offseason. He's had a slight career renaissance this season, batting .271 with nine home runs and 24 RBI in 66 games.

The Pirates got off to a hot start this season but have faltered recently and now sit at fourth in the NL Central at 35-42. The Texas Rangers currently lead the AL West at 47-30 and are looking to make their first playoff appearance since 2016.

Pittsburgh, despite being seven games below .500, is not out of the race for the NL Central. The Pirates are just five-and-a-half games behind the division-leading Cincinnati Reds, and a recent 1-9 skid is a huge contributor to the poor record.

The Pirates extended manager Derek Shelton earlier in the season and recently called up 2021 No. 1 pick Henry Davis. These moves indicate that the organization believes it could make a run to end a playoff drought that dates back to 2015, and losing the No. 2 hitter on the team in terms of average is not yet on the table.

The 36-year old signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the team before the season, so any move would be a rental.