Mikal Bridges on Cam Johnson's Nets Contract in NBA Free Agency: 'I Want Him Here'

Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

Mikal Bridges isn't leaving anything to chance when it comes to the possibility of Cameron Johnson returning to the Brooklyn Nets this offseason.

"When I'm texting him or talking to him, he knows what's on my mind," Bridges told reporters. "So he definitely knows I want him here and nowhere else."

The 2021-22 All-Defensive honoree also told the New York Post's Brian Lewis he hopes the Nets "offer him a really good deal."

Johnson is a restricted free agent this offseason and figures to have some options. He's averaging 11.3 points and shooting 39.3 percent from beyond the arc for his career. The 6'8" forward has established himself as an effective stretch 4, one who can be a positive presence in the regular season and playoffs.

The Athletic's James L. Edwards III reported June 9 on the HoopsHype Podcast the Detroit Pistons could make a run at Johnson.

The Nets will have the opportunity to match any offer sheet the 27-year-old signs, though. Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus reported June 14 the expectation outside of the team is that he'll stay where he is.

Brooklyn has taken a step backward after shipping Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving out ahead of the 2023 trade deadline. Because so much of its draft capital is controlled by the Houston Rockets, however, pursuing a full rebuild isn't as advantageous as it would be otherwise.

Finishing in the middle of the conference and suffering an early postseason exit is typically where a franchise doesn't want to be, but that's the Nets' best path forward for now. Not to mention, the Miami Heat are a prime example of how a full teardown isn't the only way to steadily assemble a championship contender.

Assuming Brooklyn wants to win as many games as possible in 2023-24, it's hard to see how it will let Johnson walk in free agency.