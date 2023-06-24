Jerrick Gibson, No. 2 RB in 2024, Commits to Texas over Georgia, Alabama

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Texas Longhorns appear to have snagged their future feature back

Jerrick Gibson, a four-star recruit from IMG Academy, announced his commitment to Texas Saturday over Georgia, Alabama, Miami and Tennessee. He is rated as the No. 2 back in the Class of 2024.

His father, Victor Jenkins, said the decision was based on where his son felt be best fit.

"Just where his heart was," Jenkins said (via Steve Wiltfong of 24/7 Sports) "Just the development, especially for his position, they develop well. I feel like I can leave him there and not have to worry about anything."

Gibson made numerous visits to Austin, including a recent trip to the team's spring game in April. He touted the chemistry among the staff and roster as a huge plus.

"Just the team chemistry everyone is having, all the talent they have as a whole with their whole team and coaching staff," Gibson said at the spring game.

The Longhorn's legacy at the running back position is certainly nothing to scoff at. Ricky Williams, Cedric Benson, Earl Campbell and Jamaal Charles highlight the history of success at the position, and the recent track record shows great development.

Texas had two running backs get selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, including Bijan Robinson, who was selected eighth overall by the Atlanta Falcons and was widely considered to be the best tailback in the draft. He rushed for 3,410 yards and 33 touchdowns in his three-season career in Austin. He also won the 2022 Doak Walker Award as the nation's best running back. Roschon Johnson was the other Longhorn back selected, going to the Chicago Bears in the fourth round.

Gibson said he has built a good relationship with Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and running backs coach Tashard Choice. He noted that Choice's work with Robinson, as well as fellow first-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs, was a plus.

"Coach Choice means a lot to me because we have a very strong relationship," Gibson said said. "The way he coaches and the way he puts energy into the guys and pours into them to make them better is a lot. His work speaks for itself too. You've got Bijan going there being a first-round pick. I think his second running back fell into the third round. Then he coached Gibbs at Georgia Tech. He's a young coach as well and he's got a good history behind him of running backs."

The Longhorns signed the No. 1 back in the Class of 2023, Cedric Baxter, so they are building a young core at the position. They also signed Arch Manning, the No. 1 overall recruit in the Class of 2023.

Texas currently has the 55th ranked recruiting class among 2024's.