NHL Rumors: Potential Flyers Trade Sending Kevin Hayes to Blues Now 'In Limbo'

Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Flyers were working to finalize a trade that would send veteran forward Kevin Hayes to the St. Louis Blues, according to The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford, but the deal now appears to be "in limbo."

Charlie O'Connor and Rutherford reported Saturday that the Flyers planned to send Hayes and defenseman Travis Sanheim to the Blues in exchange for a first-round pick and an unnamed Blues defenseman. Philadelphia would retain part of Hayes' salary in the deal.

However, the unnamed Blues defenseman has invoked his no-trade clause and the deal remains up in the air.

Hayes, who has been included in trade rumors since midway through the 2022-23 season, has three more years on his contract worth $7.1 million annually and won't become an unrestricted free agent until 2026.

Hayes has spent the last four seasons of his career in Philadelphia and was a staple in the team's lineup, tallying 63 goals and 94 assists for 157 points in 253 games. His best season with the franchise came in 2022-23 when he notched 18 goals and 36 assists for 54 points—one short of his career high—in 81 games.

The 31-year-old began his career with the New York Rangers in 2014 and he also played for the Winnipeg Jets.

If traded to St. Louis, Hayes figures to become one of the team's top centers alongside Brayden Schenn, Pavel Buchnevich and Robert Thomas. After moving Ryan O'Reilly to the Toronto Maple Leafs last season, the Blues needed to fill the void this summer.

After finishing the 2022-23 season with a 37-38-7 record and missing the playoffs, Hayes should help the Blues better contend for a postseason spot in 2023-24 and beyond.

As for the Flyers, they are in complete teardown mode under new general manager Daniel Brière after missing the playoffs for three straight seasons.

Parting ways with Hayes will be the second major move for the Flyers this summer after trading defenseman Ivan Provorov to the Columbus Blue Jackets in a three-team deal that also involved the Los Angeles Kings.

Scott Laughton and Tony DeAngelo are among the other names to be mentioned as players that could be traded by the Flyers this summer, according to Andy Strickland of Bally Sports.

Goaltender Carter Hart has also been floated as a potential trade candidate.