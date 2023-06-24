Commanders' Eric Bieniemy Says He Took 'Certain Things for Granted' with Chiefs

John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

As he adjusts to taking the helm of a new offense, Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is relishing the opportunity to get a fresh start.

The former Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator entered the 2022 season knowing he would be on a different sideline in 2023. He said the shakeup of being with a new organization helped him get off autopilot mode.

"When you've been in a place for 10 years, you have a tendency to take certain things for granted," Bieniemy said, per ESPN's John Keim. "This has helped me to go back and dot all the I's and cross all the T's."

Bieniemy's time with the Chiefs organization saw plenty of success since he started with the team as a running backs coach in 2013, including two Super Bowls and the emergence of superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Since taking over as offensive coordinator in 2018, Bieniemy, paired with offensive-minded head coach Andy Reid, helped lead the team to the top ranking in points per game, yards per game and yards per play, while placing second in 3rd down percentage and red zone touchdown percentage.

He was considered to be on the short list for numerous head coaching during this period, something Reid publicly rooted for, but the coordinator position with the Commanders will give him an opportunity to show that he can be successful without Reid's presence.

"I'm fired up and excited. It's given me a whole new outlook," Bieniemy said.

Bieniemy has notably brought in a new offense to the Commanders, and has been working with 2022 fifth-round quarterback Sam Howell among others during OTA's. Still, his work will be cut out for him as he adjusts from working with the leagues top-ranked offense in 2022 to one that was rated 20th.