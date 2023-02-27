Eric Bieniemy Says He Knew Before 2022 Season It Would Be His Final Year With Chiefs

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The run to the Super Bowl title for the Kansas City Chiefs was something of a last dance for offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

During a discussion with ESPN's Adam Schefter, Bieniemy—who is now the offensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders—revealed he knew the 2022 campaign would be his final one in Kansas City.

"Winning that last game kind of put the icing on the cake," he said. "It was an emotional moment."

Bieniemy told Schefter he had a number of conversations with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid regarding his future and that he kept those private during the season because he didn't want to be a distraction as the team pursued a Lombardi Trophy.

He was the offensive coordinator in Kansas City for the last five seasons and found nothing but success.

The Chiefs won two Lombardi Trophies, reached three Super Bowls and made five consecutive AFC Championship Games during that span and could be on their way to establishing themselves as the league's latest dynasty.

Having quarterback Patrick Mahomes under center was certainly a major reason for that success, but Bieniemy helped the all-time great fulfill his potential as he became a two-time MVP and two-time champion by the age of 27.

Things figure to be much more challenging in Washington.

The Commanders haven't won a playoff game since the 2005 campaign and don't exactly have a franchise-altering superstar under center. Washington announced it released Carson Wentz on Monday, which leaves just Sam Howell and free-agent-to-be Taylor Heinicke as the quarterbacks on the roster.

Whether it is Howell or someone else who starts for Washington in Week 1 of the 2023 campaign, it will be up to Bieniemy to help him unlock his potential as he did for Mahomes.