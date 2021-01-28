Chiefs' Andy Reid Was 'Really Hoping' Eric Bienemy Would Get NFL Head Coach Job

Doug Murray/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was disappointed Eric Bieniemy didn't land any of the seven head coaching vacancies this offseason.

"I was really hoping he would have an opportunity to take one of these jobs," Reid told reporters Thursday. "You guys know what I think of him. He's great."

Bieniemy is in his eighth season working under Reid with the Chiefs, the last three as the team's offensive coordinator. The 51-year-old interviewed with every team with an opening this offseason but wasn't hired by any of them.

The Houston Texans were the last team to find their coach but are reportedly set to hire Baltimore Ravens receivers coach David Culley, per Sarah Barshop of ESPN.

The on-field production certainly qualifies Bieniemy for a promotion after leading one of the top offenses in football over the past three seasons.

The Chiefs ranked No. 1 in yards from scrimmage in two of his three seasons at the helm, including in 2020, while the team is headed to the Super Bowl for the second year in a row after winning it all last season.

Bieniemy has also received support from star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"His track record speaks for itself," Mahomes told 610 Kansas City’s The Drive earlier in January. "The type of man he is, the way he can control and be a leader of the locker room and the way that he coaches and schemes he brings to us. If he doesn't [get hired as a head coach], people are crazy."

Bieniemy also recently clarified that he does want to be a head coach, in case there was any doubt about his choice in the matter.

However, it appears the coach will remain with the Chiefs for at least another year, which is only good news for Reid as he tries to build a dynasty in Kansas City.